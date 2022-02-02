 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to expect in the next 36 hours: 7 to 13 inches of snow expected by Friday morning
What to expect in the next 36 hours: 7 to 13 inches of snow expected by Friday morning

A widespread winter storm could bring 7 to 13 inches to the Buffalo Niagara region by Friday morning, with most of the snow expected to fall Thursday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 10 a.m. Friday for Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

"Travel could be difficult," the weather service warned early Thursday, "especially later today and tonight."

NWS thursday morning

A storm warning is in effect for the entire region throughout the day and into Friday.

Rain that turned to snow overnight lightly covered area roads early Thursday morning, with snowfall of an inch or two expected during the morning.

For Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Allegany counties, the storm warning runs through 1 p.m. Friday.

Here's what to expect over the next 36 hours:

Thursday morning

The National Weather service has forecast "occasional light snow" during the Thursday morning commute, with "minor travel impacts." Untreated roads might be slightly slippery, the weather service noted.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s, which should make the snow a little "fluffier," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

Thursday afternoon

"Moderate to heavy snow" Thursday afternoon could impact drivers leaving work, as widespread snow expected to blanket Western New York reduces visibility.

Most of the snow is expected to fall Thursday afternoon and evening.

Snow will fall at a maximum of a half-inch to an inch per hour during the afternoon and evening, the weather service said.

Friday

Forecasts call for continued snow Friday morning, but the snow is expected to be light in the Buffalo area.

The storm is expected to transition into a lake-effect system, albeit a very mild one. Lake-effect flurries are expected near the lake in Niagara County and deep into ski country in the Southern Tier. The system could reach Buffalo on Saturday, but it's not expected to bring much accumulation.

"Flurries and then it will dwindle out," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

