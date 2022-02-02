What to expect in the next 36 hours: 7 to 13 inches of snow expected by Friday morning

Thursday afternoon

"Moderate to heavy snow" Thursday afternoon could impact drivers leaving work, as widespread snow expected to blanket Western New York reduces visibility.

Most of the snow is expected to fall Thursday afternoon and evening.

Snow will fall at a maximum of a half-inch to an inch per hour during the afternoon and evening, the weather service said.

Friday

Forecasts call for continued snow Friday morning, but the snow is expected to be light in the Buffalo area.

The storm is expected to transition into a lake-effect system, albeit a very mild one. Lake-effect flurries are expected near the lake in Niagara County and deep into ski country in the Southern Tier. The system could reach Buffalo on Saturday, but it's not expected to bring much accumulation.

"Flurries and then it will dwindle out," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

