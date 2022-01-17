What to expect in the next 36 hours: 1-2 inches of snow an hour, with gusting winds

Here's what to expect from the winter storm bearing down on Western New York and much of the eastern United States.
5:20 a.m: A winter storm warning remains in effect, with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches in the heaviest areas and gusty winds making driving difficult.
The National Weather Service is forecasting storm totals through the end of Monday of 12-18 inches across Western New York, with as much as 18 to 22 inches in Niagara County.
"Travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility," The National Weather Service warned early Monday. "The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute."
The weather service reported at 3:37 a.m. that the heaviest snow had pivoted across Grand Island, Niagara County and into western Orleans county. Overnight snow fall was up to 3-4 inches an hour in the heaviest swath early Monday.
Monday morning: The snow arrived right on time Sunday between 8 and 9 p.m., when the Winter Storm Warning went into effect for northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties, and it's going keep coming.
The National Weather Service upped its overnight snowfall prediction for the northern counties. It is now 8 to 12 inches. For the Southern Tier, it stays the same, 7 to 11 inches. It is expected to fall continuously at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Thunder may be heard in northern areas, while areas near the Pennsylvania state line may see sleet and freezing rain for a couple hours after midnight.
Although plows hit the highways as the snow arrived, travel will become increasingly treacherous as the morning progresses.
Southeast winds are expected to strengthen and shift to the northeast. The National Weather Service predicts windblown snow after 2 a.m. Overnight temperatures are forecast to stay in the low to mid 20s.
Monday afternoon: Blustery is the word for Martin Luther King Day, the weather service says, and driving will be severely impacted.
"Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce significant blowing and drifting snow, especially this afternoon and evening," the weather service warned early Monday.
Another 7 to 14 inches are possible during the day in many areas, with the greatest snowfall amounts predicted in Niagara County.
Monday evening: The winter storm warning goes through 7 p.m. for northern Erie County and Niagara, and extends to 10 p.m. Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Southern Erie counties.
Tuesday-Wednesday: A chance of snow showers continues Tuesday and Tuesday evening, with high temperatures in the low 20s. The weather service predicts a significant warmup Wednesday, with rain and snow in the morning and then rain alone and temperatures in the high 30s.