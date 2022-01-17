What to expect in the next 36 hours: 1-2 inches of snow an hour, with gusting winds

Here's what to expect from the winter storm bearing down on Western New York and much of the eastern United States.

5:20 a.m: A winter storm warning remains in effect, with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches in the heaviest areas and gusty winds making driving difficult.

The National Weather Service is forecasting storm totals through the end of Monday of 12-18 inches across Western New York, with as much as 18 to 22 inches in Niagara County.

"Travel will be very difficult with deep snow cover on roads and very poor visibility," The National Weather Service warned early Monday. "The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute."

The weather service reported at 3:37 a.m. that the heaviest snow had pivoted across Grand Island, Niagara County and into western Orleans county. Overnight snow fall was up to 3-4 inches an hour in the heaviest swath early Monday.

Monday morning: The snow arrived right on time Sunday between 8 and 9 p.m., when the Winter Storm Warning went into effect for northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties, and it's going keep coming.