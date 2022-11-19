 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to expect in next 48 hours: Squalls moving south from Niagara County through metro Buffalo

  • Updated
Playful neighbors

Neighbors Stephan Davis, left, and Star Haynes playfully spray one another with their snowblowers in the Elmwood neighborhood of Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.

 Libby March / Buffalo News
An "extreme" lake-effect storm that dumped 77 inches in Orchard Park has not yet finished its journey, but local forecasts suggest it will weaken slightly overnight Saturday.

Here's what to expect.

The lake-effect storm seems to be winding down with a final burst overnight into Sunday morning, with thundersnow likely across much of Erie County, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.

The snow band that dropped 2 to 3 inches per hour during the most severe part of the storm is expected to drop southward through Niagara County Saturday evening and swing swiftly through the Buffalo area and the Southtowns, according to NWS. Between 4 and 8 inches are expected for the Buffalo area and the Southtowns overnight, and between 3 and 7 inches are predicted for Niagara Falls.

These totals are less than the 10 to 12 inches the City of Buffalo anticipated to fall Saturday night into Sunday. Areas on the southern edge of Erie County, in towns like Springville and Gowanda, could receive another foot Saturday night through Sunday evening, NWS forecasts predict.

Winds between 15-20 mph throughout the region and gusts exceeding 40 mph in some locations will continue to affect visibility, according to the NWS forecast.

National Weather Service

Sunny skies and a general reprieve from heavy snow are expected Sunday for Buffalo. Little to no accumulation is expected in Niagara County and much of Erie County, according to the National Weather Service. 

Orchard Park continues to dig out from a local high of 77 inches, while Hamburg's 73.7 and Blasdell's 65 followed. Much of central and southern Erie County remains in a travel ban Saturday night as county, state and even the National Guard crews continue the snow-clearing process.

The City of Buffalo lifted its travel ban at 2 p.m. Saturday, returning to an advisory. Mayor Brown was uncertain Saturday afternoon if a ban would be imposed again Sunday morning.

Here's how the storm's final effort is expected to play out:

Saturday night:

The National Weather Service predicts the lake-effect will strengthen about 8 p.m. over  Grand Island and Niagara County storm, then will quickly shift south through the metro Buffalo area between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. 

Although it will not stay long over any one area, it will intensify and get back to the 1 inch to 3 inches of snow per hour, the National Weather Service said. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected. 

“It will shift south across the Buffalo metro into the south, and get to Chautauqua County early Sunday morning,” Jurkowski said.

Sunday:

The snow band will settle across southern Erie County and the western Southern Tier overnight and continue snowing throughout the day. New accumulations could range from 6 to 18 inches, with greater amounts over higher terrain. It also will be breezy, with gusts up to 40 mph, which will push the snow into Allegany County.

"That's going to blow some of that snow around, even if you're not in the band," Jurkowski said.

The Buffalo area should see little accumulation during the day, but may get a final shot of snow Sunday night as winds shift again, bringing another 1 to 3 inches. Sunday's temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday:

The arrival of warmer air will put an end to the lake effect. There's a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. It will be partly sunny and very windy, with a high in the upper 30s and gusts of up to 50 mph.

