What to expect in next 48 hours: Squalls move back into metro Buffalo; Thruway reopens to all traffic

  • Updated
  • 0
Playful neighbors

Neighbors Stephan Davis, left, and Star Haynes playfully spray one another with their snowblowers in the Elmwood neighborhood of Buffalo, Nov. 19, 2022.

 Libby March / Buffalo News
An "extreme" lake-effect storm that dumped 77 inches in Orchard Park has not yet finished its journey, but local forecasts suggest it will weaken slightly overnight Saturday.

Here's what to expect.

The lake-effect storm will deliver another burst overnight into Sunday morning, with thundersnow likely across much of Erie County, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.

The snow band that dropped 2 to 3 inches per hour during the most severe part of the storm dropped southward through Niagara County Saturday evening and swung through the Buffalo area and the Northtowns. Between 3 and 6 inches are expected for the Buffalo area overnight. 

These totals are less than the 10 to 12 inches the City of Buffalo anticipated to fall Saturday night into Sunday. Areas on the southern edge of Erie County, in towns like Springville and Gowanda, could receive another foot or more Saturday night through Sunday evening, NWS forecasts predict.

Winds between 15 to 20 mph throughout the region and gusts exceeding 40 mph in some locations will continue to affect visibility, according to the NWS forecast.

National Weather Service

Sunny skies and a general reprieve from heavy snow are expected Sunday for Buffalo, although a final shot is forecast for Sunday night. Little to no accumulation is expected during the day in Niagara County and much of Erie County, according to the National Weather Service. 

Orchard Park continues to dig out from a local high of 77 inches, while Hamburg's 73.7 and Blasdell's 65 followed. Parts of central and southern Erie County remain in a travel ban Saturday night as county, state and even the National Guard crews continue the snow-clearing process.

The City of Buffalo lifted its travel ban at 2 p.m. Saturday, returning to an advisory except in South Buffalo, south of William Street, where the traffic ban still is in effect. Travel bans also remain in effect for the City of Lackawanna and the Towns of Evans, Hamburg and Orchard Park.

The rest of Erie County continues under a travel advisory. Motorists are advised to use caution. County Executive Mark Poloncarz, in his 9 p.m. storm briefing, said he hoped to have all streets and highways open again within 24 hours. 

The Thruway Authority announced shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday that the Mainline Thruway has been reopened to all traffic from Rochester to the Pennsylvania State Line, but cautioned that some exits may be blocked due to snow removal.  

Exit 54 (Route 400) and Exit 55 (Route 219) remain closed to all traffic. Commercial vehicles are prohibited from exiting at Exit 56 (Milestrip Road/Route 179) and Exit 57 (Camp Road/Route 75). NITTEC reported at 8:30 p.m. that Route 400 is closed from the Thruway to Olean Road and Route 219 is closed from the Thruway to the end of the four-lane expressway at Peters Road outside Springville.  

Here's how the storm's final effort is expected to play out:

Saturday night:

As predicted, the lake-effect strengthened earlier this evening over Grand Island and Niagara County is on its way south through the metro Buffalo area between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. 

Although heavy snow is expected to last for about two hours over any one area, it will intensify to 1 inch to 3 inches of snow per hour, the National Weather Service said. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected. 

“It will shift south across the Buffalo metro into the south, and get to Chautauqua County early Sunday morning,” Jurkowski said.

Sunday:

The snow band will settle across southern Erie County and the western Southern Tier overnight and continue snowing throughout the day. New accumulations could range from 6 to 18 inches, with greatest amounts over higher terrain. It also will be breezy, with gusts up to 40 mph, which will push the snow into Allegany County.

"That's going to blow some of that snow around, even if you're not in the band," Jurkowski said.

The Buffalo area should see little accumulation during the day, but may get a final shot of snow Sunday night as winds shift again, bringing another 1 to 3 inches. Sunday's temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday:

The arrival of warmer air will put an end to the lake effect and start melting down all this snow. There's a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. It will be partly sunny and very windy, with a high in the upper 30s and gusts of up to 50 mph.

