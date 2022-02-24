What to expect in next 36 hours: Here comes the snow

Here is what to expect as temperatures drop and snow moves into the region overnight and persists throughout the day Friday:

Overnight: The winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga went into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday and will continue until 4 p.m. Friday for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Ontario counties.

For Southern Tier counties, the advisory began at 9 p.m. and the forecast includes periods of sleet and freezing rain between midnight and dawn Friday.

Heavy snow began moving into the Buffalo metro area between midnight and 1 a.m. Friday.

"Our total accumulations, starting Thursday night to 7 p.m. Friday, is we're looking at 5 inches for Buffalo," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the airport.

The snow is forecast to be heavy at times, with a low temperature around 20 degrees and an easterly wind of 13 to 17 mph. A total nighttime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

