What to expect in next 36 hours: Here comes the snow
A buffalo City Plow on William Street (copy)

A plow cleans up William Street in Buffalo amid blowing and drifting snow on Feb. 19, 2022. A winter weather advisory begins Thursday night for Western New York.

 John Hickey

Here is what to expect as temperatures drop and snow moves into the region overnight and persists throughout the day Friday:

Overnight: The winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga went into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday and will continue until 4 p.m. Friday for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Ontario counties.

For Southern Tier counties, the advisory began at 9 p.m. and the forecast includes periods of sleet and freezing rain between midnight and dawn Friday.

Heavy snow began moving into the Buffalo metro area between midnight and 1 a.m. Friday.

"Our total accumulations, starting Thursday night to 7 p.m. Friday, is we're looking at 5 inches for Buffalo," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the airport. 

The snow is forecast to be heavy at times, with a low temperature around 20 degrees and an easterly wind of 13 to 17 mph. A total nighttime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Friday: Hazardous road conditions could slow down the morning commute. Visibility will be limited to about a quarter of a mile at about 7 a.m., increasing to about 2 miles by mid-morning, Jurkowski said. There will still be a few creeks flooding as a result of the early- to midweek ice melt, she added.

"Tonawanda Creek is still flooding. It's not projected to peak until Saturday morning," Jurkowski said.

Snow showers are expected to continue throughout the day Friday. The snow could be heavy at times. High will be near 25 degrees, with northeast winds between 9 to 16 mph and becoming northwesterly in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Friday night: Another chance of snow showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 14, along with northwest winds at 5 to 7 mph. The forecast calls for new snow accumulation of less than a half inch.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 p.m. The forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 29, and it will be breezy. A southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph will increase to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon, gusting as high as 28 mph. Less than half an inch of new snow accumulation is expected.

