What to expect in next 36 hours: Blustery winds, but heavy snow has left metro Buffalo

An "extreme" lake-effect storm that dumped 77 inches in Orchard Park has left the Buffalo metro area, but forecasters from the National Weather Service warn that blowing snow on Sunday could make travel difficult.

Here's what to expect.

Sunny skies and a general reprieve from heavy snow are expected Sunday for Buffalo, although a final shot is forecast for Sunday night. Little to no accumulation is expected during the day in Niagara County and much of Erie County, according to the National Weather Service.

Orchard Park continues to dig out from a local high of 77 inches, while Hamburg's 73.7 and Blasdell's 65 followed. Parts of central and southern Erie County remain in a travel ban Saturday night as county, state and even the National Guard crews continue the snow-clearing process.

The City of Buffalo lifted its travel ban at 2 p.m. Saturday, returning to an advisory except in South Buffalo, south of William Street, where the traffic ban still is in effect. Travel bans also remain in effect for the City of Lackawanna and the Towns of Evans, Hamburg and Orchard Park.

The rest of Erie County continues under a travel advisory. Motorists are advised to use caution. County Executive Mark Poloncarz, in his 9 p.m. Saturday storm briefing, said he hoped to have all streets and highways open again within 24 hours.

The Thruway Authority announced shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday that the Mainline Thruway has been reopened to all traffic from Rochester to the Pennsylvania State Line, but cautioned that some exits may be blocked due to snow removal.

Here's how the weather is expected to play out through Monday:

Sunday:

Areas of blowing snow will affect Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Medina and Batavia on Sunday, the National Weather Service reports.

"West winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow," the Weather Service wrote in a 3:39 a.m. Sunday update.

The Buffalo area should see little accumulation during the day, but may get a final shot of snow Sunday night as winds shift again, bringing another 1 to 3 inches. Sunday's temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday: