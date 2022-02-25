What to expect in next 36 hours: Additional 6 inches of snow expected

Mixed precipitation that fell overnight will continue across Western New York this morning, and will shift mainly to snow in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

An additional 2 to 6 inches of snow are expected for the region.

Most of the area will see a "glaze" of ice, but parts of the Southern Tier, including southern Allegany and southern Cattaraugus counties, may see up to a quarter inch of ice, according to the weather service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. The advisory is due to expire in Niagara and Orleans counties at 7 p.m.

Here is what to expect as temperatures drop and snow persists throughout the day:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Today: Hazardous road conditions are slowing the morning commute.

There will still be a few creeks flooding as a result of the early- to midweek ice melt, said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the weather service in Cheektowaga..

+5 Snowmelt, flooding, ice and snow: Wild weather hits WNY Amherst, Evans, West Seneca and more areas dealt with flooding and road closures after wacky turns of weather.