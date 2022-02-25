What to expect in next 36 hours: Additional 6 inches of snow expected

Mixed precipitation that fell overnight will continue across Western New York this morning, and will shift mainly to snow in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
An additional 2 to 6 inches of snow are expected for the region.
Most of the area will see a "glaze" of ice, but parts of the Southern Tier, including southern Allegany and southern Cattaraugus counties, may see up to a quarter inch of ice, according to the weather service.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. The advisory is due to expire in Niagara and Orleans counties at 7 p.m.
Here is what to expect as temperatures drop and snow persists throughout the day:
Today: Hazardous road conditions are slowing the morning commute.
There will still be a few creeks flooding as a result of the early- to midweek ice melt, said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the weather service in Cheektowaga..
Amherst, Evans, West Seneca and more areas dealt with flooding and road closures after wacky turns of weather.
"Tonawanda Creek is still flooding. It's not projected to peak until Saturday morning," Jurkowski said.
Snow showers are expected to continue throughout the day Friday. The snow could be heavy, at times. The high temperature will be near 25 degrees, with northeast winds between 9 to 16 mph and becoming northwesterly in the afternoon.
Tonight: Another chance of snow showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 14, along with northwest winds at 5 to 7 mph. The forecast calls for new snow accumulation of less than a half inch.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 p.m. The forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 29, and it will be breezy. A southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph will increase to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon, gusting as high as 28 mph. Less than half an inch of new snow accumulation is expected.