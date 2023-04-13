In laying out county priorities in this year's State of the County address, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is focusing on matters that touch on a broad cross section of people and places.

In addition to $2.5 million to lay the groundwork for the eventual construction of a new, consolidated Erie County jail, the millions of dollars worth in new investments and programs would affect city, suburban and rural residents and require County Legislature support.

The county executive, who is up for re-election this year, is buoyed by a year-end surplus for 2022 that exceeds $50 million, plus millions more in federal stimulus money that must be spent or committed by the end of next year. That makes it easier for him to roll out a series of high-profile programs and projects as part of his look ahead for the coming year.

Poloncarz is also pushing initiatives that reflect the hardships and heartbreak the community faced over the last 12 months while highlighting the successes of county government and the community in meeting them.

"We've gotten through adversities, coming together as a community," Poloncarz said in a meeting this week with The Buffalo News. "And this was a really, really terrible last year. So we have to band together to address these issues and then start talking about the issues that we face in our community that we can have an impact on."

Here are other highlights to expect from Poloncarz's State of the County address, which he will deliver Thursday in the Buffalo and Erie County Central Public Library. Money for these initiatives is expected to come from both 2022 year-end surplus money, as well as federal stimulus aid.

How unspent Covid money could translate into millions for affordable housing in Erie County $20 million in unspent federal stimulus money would be redirected into a new Affordable Housing Fund that developers could tap into to build new affordable housing units across Erie County under a proposal by Mark Poloncarz.

• Creation of a county ambulance service. To address access to ambulance services in less populated parts of the county, Poloncarz proposes the creation of a new ambulance service that would station five ambulances and associated emergency medical staff across Erie County.

"We can't wait any more," Poloncarz said. "It is not uncommon for people to die in the rural areas, and sometimes even in the suburbs, because an ambulance cannot respond in time."

While volunteer fire companies can do emergency rescue work, in most cases they have no ability to take people to the hospital for emergency care, he said. He also added that the county already has received state approval to run an ambulance service and that the service will be eligible for insurance reimbursements.

The county estimates the new service will cost $4.67 million in start-up costs, the construction of an ambulance base office, and first-year operating costs. The service is estimated to cost $2 million per year going forward, but that would be partially offset by insurance reimbursements.

• Reallocating Covid money to Affordable Housing Fund. As previously reported, Poloncarz proposes transferring $20 million in unspent federal stimulus money to spur affordable housing developments, both for lower income city residents looking to buy a new home and fixed-income seniors living in more rural areas who need affordable apartments to continue living in their own communities.

• Investment in winter emergency equipment. Poloncarz wants to spend $5 million to purchase two snowblowers, 10 additional high lifts and more tracked vehicles for use by the county Parks Department and Sheriff's Office. While the county typically purchases new heavy equipment vehicles every year, this is more than normal. The high lifts could be used for winter snow removal, as well as during the regular construction season.

• More storefront grants for small businesses. Last year, Poloncarz called for allocating $10 million in small business storefront revitalization grants. It was in such demand that 687 businesses applied and only 260 could be chosen. Poloncarz intends to put another $5 million to award funding to more businesses that applied for the grant last year but didn't make the first round of grants.

• Defibrillators after Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath of the cardiac arrest suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in January during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, renewed focus has been placed on the need for lifesaving automated external defibrillators. Poloncarz wants the county to purchase 55 AEDs that would be distributed to community and senior centers, youth sports organizations and other groups.

• New law for service-disabled veteran businesses. Poloncarz intends to work with Legislator John Gilmour to introduce a new county law that would give preferential treatment to service-disabled veteran business owners. This is similar to what has been adopted by the state and similar to other county laws that create goals for the use of women- and minority-owned businesses.

• More library laptops and hotspots for patrons. The county executive plans to spend $70,000 on 64 Chromebook laptop kits and 253 stand-alone hotspots that can offer wifi access to residents who don't currently have any.