What to expect in 48 hours: Thousands lose power, lake-effect band setting up over Buffalo, Northtowns

Tens of thousands of people are already without power.

Winds are roaring across Buffalo, with sustained winds over 40 mph and peak gusts over 70 mph. Lackawanna recorded a 70 mph gust.

While only a little over an inch of snow has been recorded at the Buffalo airport, it is blowing so hard, the sideways snow is causing whiteout conditions. Visibility outside is down to 1/8 of a mile.

(Updated 11:45 a.m. Friday)

The temperature has plummeted from about 40 before dawn to 19 at the airport – with wind chills of negative 2.

Lake Erie is at flood stage and giant waves have been seen crashing over breakwalls along the shoreline.

And the storm hitting Buffalo Niagara is just getting started.

"We are in it for the long haul," National Weather Service meteorologist Phil Pandolfo said.

Here's what to expect:

Friday

The day started with a rapid drop in temperature.

A state of emergency took effect at 6 a.m. Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. Erie County put its own state of emergency, and a travel advisory, in effect at 7 a.m.

"No unnecessary travel is recommended," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted at 7. "Please be safe out there over the next few days."

Blizzard warnings from the National Weather Service are in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.

Here is the timing of the temperature drop on Friday. #Flashfreeze with some accumulating snows then #lakeeffect starts in the afternoon Friday. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/zxme4Jljy1 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 23, 2022

After widespread synoptic snow, a wide band of lake-effect snow was setting up. Forecasters say this won't be a typical lake-effect event with a narrow band of heavy snow. Instead, the band will be more spread out and centered over Buffalo and the Northtowns, Pandolfo said. The band is expected to remain in his general area through Saturday night.

Much of the region will continue to see at least some snow and with the strong winds, it will be hard to differentiate between the two kinds of snow.

Powerful winds with sustained winds close to 50 mph and gusts around 70 mph are expected throughout the day and into the night, causing near impossible driving conditions and bringing down numerous trees.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In addition, the strong winds are expected to cause a "seiche," pushing the water across Lake Erie onto the shores and into the Upper Niagara River. The areas along the shores of Lake Erie and the Niagara River in Niagara, Erie and Chautauqua counties are under a lakeshore flood warning from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. By 10 a.m., the lake was already at flood stage, Pandolfo said, and expected to continue to rise.

"The very rapid rise in water levels will result in significant and possibly extensive lakeshore flooding and damage along the Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River shores," the Weather Service warned early Friday.

The Weather Service predicted waves of 15 to 20 feet out on Lake Erie, and 19 to 24 feet on Lake Ontario.

Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion, and there will be freezing spray along the lakeshore, according to the Weather Service.

"Impacts to all typical flood prone areas expected, as well as Grand Island," the Service said at 6:30 a.m. Officials warned the public to stay away from those areas, especially "structures such as piers, jetties and break walls."

Friday afternoon through Friday night

This period will likely see the worst of the wind, said Jon Hitchcock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

Winds are expected to continue to be strong, with gusts that could exceed 70 mph.

More power outages are likely.

A lake-effect snow band is expected to bring heavy snow to the City of Buffalo and the Northtowns through Saturday.

Saturday

The winds will diminish slightly, but will continue to create blizzard conditions, with sustained winds of up to 40 mph and gusts as high as 60 mph. It will also continue to be cold, with a high of just 18 during the day in the Buffalo metro area.

The lake-effect snow is expected to become more intense by the afternoon.

"As the wind lets up, the lake-effect band should get more narrow and focused," meteorologist Jon Hitchcock said.

Saturday night

Heavy lake-effect snow and wind will continue through the night. Blowing snow is expected to continue. The overnight low is 18.

Christmas Day

The blizzard warning is set to expire 7 a.m. Sunday.

By Christmas morning, the lake-effect band should be drifting south, likely over the Southtowns, possibly further south. The snow is expected to continue through Tuesday.

By Sunday night, Buffalo and the Northtowns could see as much as 3 feet or more of total snow accumulations, and there could be 2 to 3 feet in the Southtowns.

– News staff reporters Stephen T. Watson, Harold McNeil and Samantha Christmann contributed to this story.