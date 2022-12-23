What to expect in 48 hours: Storm arrives in Buffalo Niagara, thousands without power

The storm has arrived.

The temperature is plummeting. The rain switched to snow. Winds are roaring across Buffalo with peak gusts over 70 mph.

Thousands of power outages were already being reported in the Southtowns and eastern parts of Erie County. Poloncarz tweeted just after 9:20 a.m. that close to 20,000 power outages have been reported to National Grid and NYSEG.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo has been warning about the possibility of widespread outages through the course of this storm.

(Updated 9:50 a.m. Friday)

Here's what to expect:

Friday morning

The day started with a rapid drop in temperature. Winds were howling with sustained winds from the southwest of 37 mph and a peak gust recorded at the airport of 72 mph.

Rain turned to snow that was blowing sideways, causing blizzard conditions.

A state of emergency took effect at 6 a.m. Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. Erie County put its own state of emergency, and a travel advisory, in effect at 7 a.m. "No unnecessary travel is recommended," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted at 7. "Please be safe out there over the next few days."

Blizzard warnings from the National Weather Service took effect at 7 a.m. for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.

Here is the timing of the temperature drop on Friday. #Flashfreeze with some accumulating snows then #lakeeffect starts in the afternoon Friday. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/zxme4Jljy1 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 23, 2022

A combination of widespread synoptic snow followed by heavy lake-effect snow is expected.

However, forecasters say this won't be a typical lake-effect event with a narrow band of heavy snow. Instead, the band will be more spread out "as the strong winds will spray the heaviest snow around."

It will be a pretty wide area, centered over Buffalo and the Northtowns, said National Weather Service meteorologist Phil Pandolfo.

Much of the region will see at least some snow and with the strong winds, it will be hard to differentiate between the two kinds of snow.

Powerful winds with sustained winds close to 50 mph and gusts around 70 mph throughout the day and into the night. The combination is expected to cause widespread blowing snow that will make driving extremely difficult and probably impossible and also bring down power lines.

In addition, the strong winds are expected to cause a "seiche," pushing the water across Lake Erie onto the shores and Upper Niagara River. The areas along the shores of Lake Erie and the Niagara River in Niagara, Erie and Chautauqua counties are under a lakeshore flood warning from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. By 10 a.m. the lake was already at flood stage, Pandolfo said, and expected to continue to rise.

"The very rapid rise in water levels will result in significant and possibly extensive lakeshore flooding and damage along the Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River shores," the Weather Service warned early Friday.

The Service predicted waves of 15 to 20 feet out on Lake Erie and 19 to 24 feet on Lake Ontario.

Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion, and there will be freezing spray along the lakeshore, according to the Weather Service.

"Impacts to all typical flood prone areas expected, as well as Grand Island," the Service said at 6:30 a.m. Officials warned the public to stay away from those areas, especially "structures such as piers, jetties and break walls."

Friday afternoon through Friday night

This period will likely see the worst of the wind, said Jon Hitchcock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

Winds are expected to continue to be strong with gusts that could exceed 70 mph.

More power outages are likely.

A lake-effect snow band is expected to set up over Buffalo and the Northtowns bringing heavy snow that will be blown around by the wind.

Saturday

The winds will diminish slightly, but will continue to create blizzard conditions, with sustained winds of up to 40 mph and gusts as high as 60 mph. It will also continue to be cold with a high of just 19 during the day.

The lake-effect snow is expected to become more intense by the afternoon.

"As the wind lets up, the lake-effect band should get more narrow and focused," Hitchcock said.

The timing and exact location aren't clear but as of Thursday, it appeared the band would be set up over the metro Buffalo area and remain there through the night.

Saturday night

Heavy lake-effect snow and wind will continue through the night. Blowing snow is expected to continue. The overnight low is 17.

Christmas Day

The blizzard warning is set to expire 7 a.m. Sunday.

By Christmas morning, the lake-effect band should be drifting south, likely over the Southtowns, possibly further south. The snow is expected to continue through Tuesday.

– News staff reporters Stephen T. Watson, Harold McNeil and Samantha Christmann contributed to this story.