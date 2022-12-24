What to expect in 48 hours: Relentless winds, heavy snow continues; 4 to 5 feet possible

(Updated 5:30 a.m. Saturday)

The lake-effect snow band set up over northern Erie County is expected to remain relatively stationary until early Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters have also raised estimated storm snowfall totals for some areas in Metro Buffalo, including eastern and northeastern suburbs, to between 4 and 5 feet of accumulation through Sunday night.

Surrounding areas could see a total of 1 to 3 feet of snowfall by the end of the storm.

The combination of heavy snow and relentless winds has created whiteout conditions across northern Erie County.

"Conditions are horrible out," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. "Driving is impossible. First responders are getting stuck due to poor conditions and abandoned vehicles."

Most of the problems were centered in the City of Buffalo early Saturday, Poloncarz said.

"Definitely stay inside," urged National Weather Service meteorologist Phil Pandolfo, "especially with the travel ban."

Here's what to expect:

Saturday morning

A 15-mile wide band of lake-effect snow from Buffalo to Grand Island and across the Northtowns is expected to remain in that area through 7:30 a.m.

"Visibility within the band is zero," the National Weather Service warned early Saturday morning. "There are numerous vehicles stranded on the roadways. Do not attempt to travel in this band."

That band also extended into far northwest Genesee and the western portions of Orleans counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Travel bans remain in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.

Saturday afternoon

Brutal winds will diminish slightly on Saturday, but will still be strong enough to produce the blizzard conditions through Saturday night, meteorologist Jon Hitchcock said.

The lake-effect band probably will oscillate a little, Hitchcock said, but the worst of the storm will cover places from the City of Buffalo out to the airport and Cheektowaga, along with Lancaster, Clarence, Akron and the southern half of Amherst.

While the winds will diminish, they will continue to create blizzard conditions, with sustained winds of up to 40 mph, and gusts as high as 60 mph. It will also continue to be cold, with a high of just 15 during the day in the Buffalo metro area.

Wind chills will remain bitter, as low as 25 degrees below zero.

The National Weather Service warned that wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Saturday night

Heavy lake-effect snow and wind will continue through the night. Blowing snow is expected to continue.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected.

Christmas Day

The blizzard warning is set to expire 7 a.m. Sunday.

By Christmas morning, the lake-effect band should be drifting south, likely over the Southtowns, possibly further south. The snow is expected to continue through Tuesday.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected.