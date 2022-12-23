What to expect in 48 hours: Power outages, ice as temperatures plunge across Buffalo Niagara

Stay home. That was the message from state and county officials as a blizzard barreled its way toward Western New York.

(Updated 5:30 a.m. Friday)

"Mother Nature is going to throw everything she has at us. And that means wind, ice, snow, freezing rain. It's going to be extraordinary," Hochul said at a news briefing in Niagara Falls on Thursday. "Road conditions are going to be horrific."

Here's what to expect from a storm expected to plunge temperatures on Friday, creating the potential for a flash freeze, followed by lake-effect snow and wind gusts as high as 50 to 70 mph Friday night and Saturday. Wind chills of 10 to 25 degrees below zero are expected.

Friday morning

The day will begin with a rapid drop in temperature as a bitter cold front sweeps into the region, setting the stage for the blizzard.

A state of emergency will be in effect starting at 6 a.m. Friday, Hochul said.

Blizzard warnings from the National Weather Service go into effect at 7 a.m. for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.

Temperatures are forecast drop from about 40 as the sun comes up to about 18 in Erie and Niagara counties by mid-afternoon, resulting in a flash freeze that will coat anything that got wet in the rain with ice. That includes roadways, sidewalks, tree limbs and power lines.

Here is the timing of the temperature drop on Friday. #Flashfreeze with some accumulating snows then #lakeeffect starts in the afternoon Friday. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/zxme4Jljy1 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 23, 2022

The rain is expected turn to snow – a combination of widespread synoptic snow and heavy lake-effect snow. However, forecasters say this won't be a typical lake-effect event with a narrow band of heavy snow. Instead, the band will be more spread out "as the strong winds will spray the heaviest snow around."

It will be a pretty wide area, centered over Buffalo and the Northtowns. Much of the region will see at least some snow and with the strong winds, it will be hard to differentiate between the two kinds of snow.

Powerful winds will also kick up with sustained winds close to 50 mph and gusts around 70 mph. The combination is expected to cause widespread blowing snow that will make driving extremely difficult and probably impossible.

In addition, the strong winds are expected to cause a "seiche," pushing the water across Lake Erie onto the shores and Upper Niagara River. The areas along the shores of Lake Erie and the Niagara River in Niagara, Erie and Chautauqua counties are under a lakeshore flood warning from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.

"The very rapid rise in water levels will result in significant and possibly extensive lakeshore flooding and damage along the Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River shores," the Weather Service warned early Friday.

Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion, and there will be freezing spray along the lakeshore, according to the weather service.

Friday afternoon through Friday night

This period will likely see the worst of the wind, said Jon Hitchcock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

Winds are expected to be strong with gusts that could exceed 70 mph.

"There will be pretty widespread power outages," Hitchcock said. The areas most likely to see outages areas close to the Lake Erie shore and off the Niagara River. "Buffalo, Niagara Falls, that's where the strong gusts will be," he said.

Saturday

The winds will diminish slightly, but will continue to create blizzard conditions, with sustained winds of up to 40 mph and gusts as high as 60 mph. It will also continue to be cold with a high of just 19 during the day.

The lake-effect snow is expected to become more intense by the afternoon.

"As the wind lets up, the lake-effect band should get more narrow and focused," Hitchcock said.

The timing and exact location aren't clear but as of Thursday, it appeared the band would be set up over the metro Buffalo area and remain there through the night.

Saturday night

Heavy lake-effect snow and wind will continue through the night. Blowing snow is expected to continue. The overnight low is 17.

Christmas Day

The blizzard warning is set to expire 7 a.m. Sunday.

By Christmas morning, the lake-effect band should be drifting south, likely over the Southtowns, possibly further south. The snow is expected to continue through Tuesday.

-News staff reporters Harold McNeil and Samantha Christmann contributed to this story.