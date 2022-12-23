What to expect in 48 hours: Lake-effect snow, zero visibility and flooding

A lake-effect snow band set up over Buffalo, the Northtowns and into Niagara County early Friday afternoon and was dropping snow at a rate of about 2 inches per hour as ferocious winds continued to whip the region with gusts over 60 mph.

(Updated 2:30 p.m. Friday)

The combination of heavy snow and relentless winds has created near white out conditions, with visibility on the roads ranging from zero to just 1/16th of a mile.

In the meantime, the temperature has continued to plummet from about 40 in the early morning to down to 10 at the airport – with wind chills of minus-13.

Reports of flooding have started to come in, and giant waves have been seen crashing over breakwalls along the shoreline.

Across the region, there have been reports of trees falling, causing power outages. By mid afternoon, more than 30,000 households in Erie County had lost power.

"Definitely stay inside," urged National Weather Service meteorologist Phil Pandolfo, "especially with the travel ban."

Here's what to expect:

Friday afternoon to night

With blizzard warnings from the National Weather Service in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties, and travel bans in all four counties, as well, authorities continued to plead with the public to stay at home and off the roads.

Here is the timing of the temperature drop on Friday. #Flashfreeze with some accumulating snows then #lakeeffect starts in the afternoon Friday. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/zxme4Jljy1 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 23, 2022

By about 1 p.m., a wide band of lake-effect snow was organizing over Buffalo, the Northtowns and into southern Niagara County and was pelting the area in its path with heavy snow at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. The band was expected to be stationary for at least several hours. About 6.5 inches of snow had been recorded at the Buffalo airport by 2 p.m.

Powerful winds, with sustained winds close to 50 mph and gusts up to 70 mph, are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the night, causing near impossible driving conditions and bringing down numerous trees.

In addition, the strong winds are expected to cause a "seiche" on Lake Erie, pushing the water across the lake onto the shores and into the upper Niagara River. The areas along the shores of Lake Erie and the Niagara River in Niagara, Erie and Chautauqua counties are under a lakeshore flood warning from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. By 2 p.m. flooding was reporting in some areas, and new evacuations in Chautauqua County and in the Town of Evans had been reported.

The Weather Service predicted waves of 15 to 20 feet out on Lake Erie, and 19 to 24 feet on Lake Ontario. Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion, and there will be freezing spray along the lakeshore, according to the Weather Service.

"Impacts to all typical flood prone areas expected, as well as Grand Island," the Service said at 6:30 a.m. Officials warned the public to stay away from those areas, especially "structures such as piers, jetties and break walls."

Saturday

The winds will diminish slightly, but will continue to create blizzard conditions, with sustained winds of up to 40 mph, and gusts as high as 60 mph. It will also continue to be cold, with a high of just 18 during the day in the Buffalo metro area.

The lake-effect snow is expected to become more intense by the afternoon.

"As the wind lets up, the lake-effect band should get more narrow and focused," meteorologist Jon Hitchcock said.

Saturday night

Heavy lake-effect snow and wind will continue through the night. Blowing snow is expected to continue. The overnight low is 18.

Christmas Day

The blizzard warning is set to expire 7 a.m. Sunday.

By Christmas morning, the lake-effect band should be drifting south, likely over the Southtowns, possibly further south. The snow is expected to continue through Tuesday.

By Sunday night, Buffalo and the Northtowns could see as much as 3 feet or more of total snow accumulations, and there could be 2 to 3 feet in the Southtowns.