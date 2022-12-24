What to expect in 48 hours: Lake-effect centers on Buffalo; wind gusts as high as 55 mph

(Updated 11:50 a.m. Saturday)

Blizzard conditions will arrive back to the Buffalo metro area early this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The band of snow is 10 miles wide, and carries heavy snowfall, with zero visibility.

"There are numerous vehicles stranded on the roadways with many roads impassable. Do not attempt to travel in this band," the weather service said.

But even if you're not in the thick of the band, visibility is difficult. Although the winds will gradually come down throughout the weekend, they remain fierce and gusting to more than 50 mph in spots.

Forecasters have also raised estimated storm snowfall totals for some areas in Metro Buffalo, including eastern and northeastern suburbs, to between 4 and 5 feet of accumulation through Sunday night.

Surrounding areas could see a total of 1 to 3 feet of snowfall by the end of the storm.

The combination of heavy snow and relentless winds has created whiteout conditions across northern Erie County.

"Wind chills are still below zero, there is still a driving ban in effect countywide. Do not go outside, stay indoors and stay where you are, even if you have lost power. It is the best way to stay safe," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Saturday morning.

Here's what to expect:

Saturday afternoon

The narrow band of snow that extended from Grand Island, the north towns and the southern half of Niagara County is expected to move south, the weather service said.

"This band is expected to slowly drift to the south, with the blizzard conditions becoming more focused on the Buffalo metro area through 2 p.m., including the City of Buffalo," the weather service said. "The blizzard conditions will then last at least into this evening."

Some places could get several feet of snow today.

"There could be additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet in the most persistent bands across southern Niagara, northern Erie, western Orleans, and western Genesee counties," according to the weather service.

Winds gusts will be as high as 55 mph. The high temperature is forecast to be 15 during the day in metro Buffalo, and wind chills will remain bitter, as low as 20 degrees below zero.

Saturday night

The snow is expected to shift south across downtown Buffalo and Cheektowaga and continue moving southward.

It eventually will move across the south towns and the Boston hills and Northwestern Chautauqua County by late Saturday night, National Weather Service meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo said.

"And by tomorrow morning, the lake effect band is mostly going to be settled over southern Erie County and the Western Southern Tier," he said.

Heavy lake-effect snow and wind will continue through the night. Blowing snow is expected to continue.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected.

Christmas Day

The blizzard warning is set to expire at 7 a.m. Sunday.

The lake effect snow is expected to stay over the south towns for the majority of the day.

But it will be a little warmer, with a high in the low 20s. It will remain windy, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

"The band off of Erie is expected to start weakening as we go through the day Sunday and into Sunday night. We'll see those snowfall intensities start to drop off and possibly just as important, we're going to see the winds are going to be gradually subsiding through the period," Pandolfo said.

Monday

Expect the lake effect snow to continue throughout the day, and possibly get stronger.

"Monday night it might even get a little bit more steam," Pandolfo said. "So we'll be dealing with the lake effect for quite a while."