What to expect in 48 hours: Heavy snows start shifting to the Southtowns

(Updated 11:30 p.m. Saturday)

The 10- to 15-mile-wide band of heavy lake-effect snow is continuing to slowly south through the Buffalo metro area.

National Weather Service radar at 11:30 p.m. showed the most intense snow on a diagonal line from downtown Buffalo through Cheektowaga, Amherst and Newstead into Genesee County.

"There are numerous vehicles stranded on the roadways with many roads impassable. Do not attempt to travel in this band," the weather service said.

But even if you're not in the thick of the band, visibility is difficult. Although the winds are gradually diminishing, they remain fierce and still are gusting to more than 40 mph.

Forecasters have raised estimated storm snowfall totals for some areas in metro Buffalo, including eastern and northeastern suburbs, to between 4 and 5 feet of accumulation through Sunday night.

Surrounding areas could see a total of 1 to 3 feet of snowfall by the end of the storm.

"Wind chills are still below zero, there is still a driving ban in effect countywide. Do not go outside, stay indoors and stay where you are, even if you have lost power. It is the best way to stay safe," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Saturday.

Here's what to expect:

Overnight

The heaviest snow is expected to diminish in Buffalo and Cheektowaga after midnight and drift southward.

It will continue through the night, moving across the Southtowns into the Boston hills and northern Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, National Weather Service meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo said.

"And by tomorrow morning, the lake-effect band is mostly going to be settled over southern Erie County and the western Southern Tier," he said.

Heavy lake-effect snow and wind will continue through the night. Blowing snow is expected to continue with wind gusts of 40 mph or more.

Christmas Day

The blizzard warning is set to expire at 7 a.m., but a winter storm warning will be in effect for Chautauqua County until 1 a.m. Monday.

The lake-effect snow is expected to stay over the Southtowns and northern Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties for most of the day, then return to the Buffalo metro area Sunday evening.

It will be a little warmer than Saturday, with a high in the upper teens or low 20s. It will remain windy, with sustained winds of 30 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph. Wind chills will continue to be below zero.

"The band off of Erie is expected to start weakening as we go through the day Sunday and into Sunday night. We'll see those snowfall intensities start to drop off and possibly just as important, we're going to see the winds are going to be gradually subsiding through the period," Pandolfo said.

Monday

Expect the lake-effect snow to continue throughout the day, and possibly get stronger. The Buffalo metro area is forecast to get at least 2 more inches.

"Monday night it might even get a little bit more steam," Pandolfo said. "So we'll be dealing with the lake effect for quite a while."