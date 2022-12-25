What to expect in 48 hours: Blizzard warning ends, replaced by winter storm warning

(Updated 6:45 a.m. Sunday)

The National Weather Service replaced the blizzard warning with a winter storm warning for Erie, Genesee, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

The 10- to 15-mile-wide band of heavy lake-effect snow is south of Buffalo.

Erie County Department of Public Works crews were reporting snow falling at a rate of 3 inches per hour, according to a tweet by County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz at 5:32 a.m.

The driving ban remains in effect in Erie County.

"There are numerous vehicles stranded on the roadways with many roads impassable. Do not attempt to travel in this band," the weather service said.

But even if you're not in the thick of the band, visibility is difficult. Although the winds are gradually diminishing, they remain fierce and still are gusting to more than 40 mph.

Blizzard 2022: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz updates WNY on 'very, very bad night' Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz addressed county residents in a briefing Saturday morning after a "very, very bad night" due to a blizzar…

Forecasters have raised estimated storm snowfall totals for some areas in metro Buffalo, including eastern and northeastern suburbs, to between 4 and 5 feet of accumulation through Sunday night.

Surrounding areas could see a total of 1 to 3 feet of snowfall by the end of the storm.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Wind chills are still below zero, there is still a driving ban in effect countywide. Do not go outside, stay indoors and stay where you are, even if you have lost power. It is the best way to stay safe," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Saturday.

Here's what to expect:

Christmas Morning

The winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Monday for Erie and Genesee counties, and until 1 a.m. Monday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 feet are expected in the most persistent snow bands.

"Greatest additional accumulation will be across southern Erie County including the towns of Eden, Hamburg, Orchard Park and East Aurora," according to the National Weather Service. The largest accumulation in Chautauqua County will be by the Lake Erie shoreline, with much less further inland.

Winds will be gusting as high as 40 mph. The high will be near 21.

It will be a little warmer than Saturday, with a high in the upper teens or low 20s. It will remain windy, with sustained winds of 30 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph. Wind chills will continue to be below zero.

Monday

Expect the lake-effect snow to continue throughout the day, and possibly get stronger. The Buffalo metro area is forecast to get at least 2 more inches.