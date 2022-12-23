What to expect in 48 hours: Blizzard conditions to keep travel nearly impossible through Saturday night

The lake-effect snow band set up over northern Erie County is expected to remain relatively stationary for another 24 hours or so, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters have also raised estimated snowfall totals for some areas around Buffalo, including eastern and northeastern suburbs, to between 50 and 55 inches through Sunday night.

Brutal winds will diminish slightly on Saturday, but will still be strong enough to produce the blizzard conditions through Saturday night, meteorologist Jon Hitchcock said.

Travel will be nearly impossible for the next 24 hours in areas seeing the lake-effect snow, Hitchcock said.

(Updated 6:15 p.m. Friday)

The lake-effect band probably will oscillate a little, Hitchcock said, but the worst of the storm will cover places from the City of Buffalo out to the airport and Cheektowaga, along with Lancaster, Clarence, Akron and the southern half of Amherst.

The combination of heavy snow and relentless winds has created white out conditions across Erie County.

Across the region, there have been reports of trees falling, causing power outages. By mid afternoon, more than 30,000 households in Erie County had lost power.

"Definitely stay inside," urged National Weather Service meteorologist Phil Pandolfo, "especially with the travel ban."

Here's what to expect:

Tonight

Blizzard warnings from the National Weather Service are in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Chautauqua counties.

The warning for Chautauqua is primarily for the area closest to Lake Erie, Hitchcock said.

Travel bans remain in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.

Windchill temperatures are expected to dip as low as 20 to 25 below zero.

Powerful winds, with sustained winds close to 50 mph and gusts up to 75 mph, are expected into the night, causing near impossible driving conditions and bringing down trees.

In addition, the strong winds are causing a "seiche" on Lake Erie, pushing the water across the lake onto the shores and into the upper Niagara River. The areas along the shores of Lake Erie and the Niagara River in Niagara, Erie and Chautauqua counties are under a lakeshore flood warning from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Weather Service predicted waves of 15 to 20 feet out on Lake Erie, and 19 to 24 feet on Lake Ontario. Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion, and there will be freezing spray along the lakeshore, according to the Weather Service.

Saturday

The winds will diminish slightly, but will continue to create blizzard conditions, with sustained winds of up to 40 mph, and gusts as high as 60 mph. It will also continue to be cold, with a high of just 15 during the day in the Buffalo metro area.

Wind chills will remain bitter, as low as 25 degrees below zero.

Saturday night

Heavy lake-effect snow and wind will continue through the night. Blowing snow is expected to continue.

Christmas Day

The blizzard warning is set to expire 7 a.m. Sunday.

By Christmas morning, the lake-effect band should be drifting south, likely over the Southtowns, possibly further south. The snow is expected to continue through Tuesday.