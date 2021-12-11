What to expect: 'Dangerous' winds to arrive between 2 and 3 p.m.

Batten down the hatches today, Western New York.
Forecasters expect wind gusts of up to 70 mph and flooding along the shores of Lake Erie and the upper Niagara River. The high winds are expected to down trees and cause scattered power outages.
The peak winds – described as "dangerous" and "damaging" – will start to hit the region, including the Buffalo metro area, between 2 and 3 p.m., forecasters said in an updated warning issued at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday.
The highest gusts will occur along the Niagara Frontier – extending from the Lake Erie shoreline in the Buffalo metro area northeast toward Rochester, said Heather Kenyon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.
The major gusts in this "significant wind event" will last into the evening, Kenyon said. It will remain windy overnight, but the peak gusts will lessen as the night progresses.
Winds in the interior Southern Tier are likely to top out at up to 55 mph.
Empty tractor-trailers and high-profile vehicles, as well as empty tandems, will be banned from portions of the Thruway starting at noon, the state Thruway Authority announced.
The ban, which will remain in effect until further notice once enacted, pertains to the I-90 between exits 42 and 61, as well as the I-190.
A ban on tractor-trailers and box trucks will go into effect at noon for the Skyway between the I-190 and Ridge Road in Lackawanna, the state Department of Transportation announced.
Erie Basin Marina, Centennial Park, Broderick Park and the Bird Island Pier will close at noon, city officials announced.
Several events have been canceled due to the weather, including Santa Land at Chestnut Ridge Park, Fairgrounds Festival of Lights at the Erie County Fairgrounds and Zoo Lights at the Buffalo Zoo.
Support Local Journalism
The high winds coming to Western New York are part of the same weather system that sprouted dozens of tornadoes overnight in several states. Forecasters do not expect the system to produce any tornadoes in this area, Kenyon said.
So far this morning, wind gusts have already reached 40 and 45 mph.
Forecasters advise residents to secure any outdoor items, and suggest temporarily taking down any holiday decorations that could be damaged or taken away with the winds.
The strong winds will increase lake levels, with Lake Erie expected to rise to about 11 feet, Kenyon said. That will create "significant" flooding along the shore, including in Buffalo Harbor, as well as areas prone to flooding along the upper Niagara River.
Lake levels are expected to rise rapidly after 3 p.m., according to the weather service.
Flood-prone areas will likely see flooding, including along Route and Hoover Beach in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor, Canalside and Dunkirk Harbor. Along the upper river, flooding is likely on Grand Island, Cayuga Island and beneath the north Grand Island bridges at the LaSalle Expressway ramps.
When the cold front passes through the region, which will usher in the high winds, forecasters say there may be some thunderstorms that pop up and quickly dissipate.
A 122-year-old daily record high temperature was broken as of 8 a.m. when the thermometer at the airport reached 62. The old record was 61 set in 1899, according to the weather service.
The high temperature could reach as high as 68 degrees, Kenyon said.
"The record's going to be pretty much smashed," she said.
Rain and snow are likely tonight across the Southern Tier.
Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the 40s.