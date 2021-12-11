What to expect: Dangerous winds die down in Western New York

The worst of Saturday's wild weather is over in Western New York.

Winds which topped out at more than 70 mph have diminished to sustained speeds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40. The National Weather Service's high wind warning, which went into effect at 1 p.m., is set to expire at 11 p.m.

Temperatures hit a record 67 degrees at 1 p.m., then fell into the mid 30s by 10 p.m., en route to an overnight low of 32. In Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, there were snow showers. Sunday will see highs around 40 and it still will be breezy.

Streets and highways along Lake Erie, the Niagara River and the Erie Canal in the Tonawandas spilled over their banks. The Skyway, which closed at 6 p.m., is scheduled to reopen at 4 a.m. Route 5 was closed along the lake shore in Hamburg.

A ban on empty tractor-trailers and high-profile vehicles, as well as empty tandems, went into effect on portions of the Thruway at noon Saturday, the state Thruway Authority announced.

The ban, which will remain in effect until further notice, pertains to the I-90 between exits 42 and 61, as well as the I-190.