What to expect: Dangerous and damaging winds die down in Western New York

The wildest of Saturday's wild weather has started to subside in Western New York.

Winds which topped out at more than 70 mph have diminished to sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60.

Temperatures, which hit a record 67 degrees at 1 p.m., fell to about 40 by 6 p.m., en route to an overnight low of 32. There's only a slight chance of more showers.

Streets and highways along Lake Erie, the Niagara River and the Erie Canal in the Tonawandas have spilled over their banks. The Skyway closed at 6 p.m. and Route 5 in closed along the lake shore in Hamburg.

A ban on empty tractor-trailers and high-profile vehicles, as well as empty tandems, went into effect on portions of the Thruway at noon, the state Thruway Authority announced.

The ban, which will remain in effect until further notice, pertains to the I-90 between exits 42 and 61, as well as the I-190.

A ban on tractor-trailers and box trucks also went into effect at noon for the Skyway between the I-190 and Ridge Road in Lackawanna, the state Department of Transportation announced.