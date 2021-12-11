What to expect: Dangerous and damaging winds die down in Western New York

The wildest of Saturday's wild weather has started to subside in Western New York.
Winds which topped out at more than 70 mph have diminished to sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60.
Temperatures, which hit a record 67 degrees at 1 p.m., fell to about 40 by 6 p.m., en route to an overnight low of 32. There's only a slight chance of more showers.
Streets and highways along Lake Erie, the Niagara River and the Erie Canal in the Tonawandas have spilled over their banks. The Skyway closed at 6 p.m. and Route 5 in closed along the lake shore in Hamburg.
A ban on empty tractor-trailers and high-profile vehicles, as well as empty tandems, went into effect on portions of the Thruway at noon, the state Thruway Authority announced.
The ban, which will remain in effect until further notice, pertains to the I-90 between exits 42 and 61, as well as the I-190.
A ban on tractor-trailers and box trucks also went into effect at noon for the Skyway between the I-190 and Ridge Road in Lackawanna, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The department also has deployed 46 generators with extended fuel capabilities for traffic signals affected by power outages to add to existing supplies in Western New York and other regions.
Erie Basin Marina, Centennial Park, Broderick Park and the Bird Island Pier closed at noon, city officials announced.
Several events have been canceled due to the weather, including Santa Land at Chestnut Ridge Park, Fairgrounds Festival of Lights at the Erie County Fairgrounds and Zoo Lights at the Buffalo Zoo.
The high winds coming to Western New York are part of the same weather system that sprouted dozens of tornadoes overnight in several states. Forecasters do not expect the system to produce any tornadoes in this area, Kenyon said.
The strong winds have whipped up lake levels, with Lake Erie expected to rise to about 11 feet. This has caused flooding along the shore, including in Buffalo Harbor, as well as areas prone to flooding along the upper Niagara River.
Flood-prone areas seeing flooding include sections along Route 5 and Hoover Beach in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor, Canalside and Dunkirk Harbor. Along the upper river, flooding is likely on Grand Island, Cayuga Island and beneath the north Grand Island bridges at the LaSalle Expressway ramps.
When the cold front passes through the region, forecasters say there may be some thunderstorms that pop up and quickly dissipate.
The 122-year-old daily record high temperature was broken as of 8 a.m. when the thermometer at the airport reached 62. The old record was 61 set in 1899, according to the weather service.