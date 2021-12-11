What to expect: Dangerous and damaging winds arrive in Western New York

The high winds coming to Western New York are part of the same weather system that sprouted dozens of tornadoes overnight in several states. Forecasters do not expect the system to produce any tornadoes in this area, Kenyon said.

This morning, wind gusts have already reached 40 and 45 mph.

Forecasters advise residents to secure any outdoor items, and suggest temporarily taking down any holiday decorations that could be damaged or taken away with the winds.

The strong winds will increase lake levels, with Lake Erie expected to rise to about 11 feet, Kenyon said. That will create "significant" flooding along the shore, including in Buffalo Harbor, as well as areas prone to flooding along the upper Niagara River.

Lake levels are expected to rise rapidly after 3 p.m., according to the weather service.

Flood-prone areas will likely see flooding, including along Route and Hoover Beach in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor, Canalside and Dunkirk Harbor. Along the upper river, flooding is likely on Grand Island, Cayuga Island and beneath the north Grand Island bridges at the LaSalle Expressway ramps.