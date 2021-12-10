What the new state mask mandate means

Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued a formal determination on where and when masks are required.

Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status, in six named settings and facilities, and all other public places not covered by the six settings, starting Monday. They include:

All indoor public places not otherwise covered: Masks are required for everyone over age 2 who is able to medically tolerate a face covering, but masks are not required if the venue requires proof of vaccination for entry. Patrons in restaurants can remove their masks only "when actively eating and drinking," according to the state Health Department. An indoor public place is defined as "any indoor space that is not a private residence."

Health care settings: Masks are required for all staff and visitors over age 2 who are able to medically tolerate a face covering.

Adult care facilities: All personnel must wear an appropriate mask if providing direct medical care, and at minimum, a cloth face covering in other settings. All visitors over age 2 able to medically tolerate a face covering must wear masks.