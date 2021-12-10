What the new state mask mandate means

Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued a formal determination on where and when masks are required.
Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status, in six named settings and facilities, and all other public places not covered by the six settings, starting Monday. They include:
All indoor public places not otherwise covered: Masks are required for everyone over age 2 who is able to medically tolerate a face covering, but masks are not required if the venue requires proof of vaccination for entry. Patrons in restaurants can remove their masks only "when actively eating and drinking," according to the state Health Department. An indoor public place is defined as "any indoor space that is not a private residence."
Health care settings: Masks are required for all staff and visitors over age 2 who are able to medically tolerate a face covering.
Adult care facilities: All personnel must wear an appropriate mask if providing direct medical care, and at minimum, a cloth face covering in other settings. All visitors over age 2 able to medically tolerate a face covering must wear masks.
Schools (Prekindergarten to 12th grade): Teachers, staff, students and visitors over age 2 who are able to medically tolerate a face covering must wear face coverings in school and any gathering on school grounds addressing or implementing educational matters where students are or may reasonably be expected to be present. Officials presiding over public meetings, such as school board meetings, who are unable to guarantee compliance with masking requirements are advised to implement full virtual access to public meetings. The determination does not provide for mask breaks during school, or an exception to masking based on minimal social distancing in classrooms.
Correctional facilities and detention centers: All incarcerated and detained people and staff must wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained. Masks are required for all visitors over age 2 able to medically tolerate a face covering.
Homeless shelters (includes overnight emergency shelters, day shelters and meal service providers): All clients, visitors, staff and volunteers over age 2 able to medically tolerate a face covering must wear masks.
Public transportation conveyances and hubs: Masks required for all people over age 2 who are able to medically tolerate a face covering while they are in indoor areas of conveyances and hubs.