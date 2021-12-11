What it means to be 'fully vaccinated' could soon have a new meaning

It's not just a matter of semantics.

Doctors want people to realize that they may not be as protected from Covid-19 as they think if they haven't gotten a booster shot yet. And health departments and institutions are requiring proof of being "fully vaccinated" – based on the CDC's definition, which doesn't include boosters or third doses.

Fans need to show proof of vaccination to watch the Bills play at Highmark Stadium or the Sabres skate at KeyBank Center. The state is mandating health care workers be fully vaccinated.

Thanksgiving week amid a steady rise in new cases and hospitalizations due to Covid, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a new indoor masking requirement that allowed businesses to opt out of the mask rules if they to required proof of full vaccination.

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered an even stricter mask requirement for the entire state, effective for a month beginning Monday. The statewide rules also allow public spaces to drop the mask mandate if full vaccination is required.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci indicated it's probably just a matter of time before the CDC changes the definition of what it means to be fully vaccinated.