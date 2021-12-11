What it means to be 'fully vaccinated' could soon have a new meaning

You're at your gym, which requires members to show proof that they're "fully vaccinated."
The guy on the treadmill next to you got a single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot back in April. He hasn't gotten a booster.
By Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards, he's considered "fully vaccinated."
But is he?
Real-time research is showing that Covid-19 vaccines, which afforded strong protection when they were first given, become less effective protecting you over time. That's especially true for the J&J shot. The CDC is now recommending everyone 16 and over get a booster shot.
Still, the CDC says you're generally considered to be "fully vaccinated" two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.
Is it time to change the definition of "fully vaccinated?"
That conversation is happening at the national level right now, said Dr. Peter Winkelstein, executive director of the University at Buffalo's Institute of Health Informatics.
"So far, they have not changed that definition. They are debating about what the term 'fully vaccinated' really is," Winkelstein said.
It's not just a matter of semantics.
Doctors want people to realize that they may not be as protected from Covid-19 as they think if they haven't gotten a booster shot yet. And health departments and institutions are requiring proof of being "fully vaccinated" – based on the CDC's definition, which doesn't include boosters or third doses.
Fans need to show proof of vaccination to watch the Bills play at Highmark Stadium or the Sabres skate at KeyBank Center. The state is mandating health care workers be fully vaccinated.
Thanksgiving week amid a steady rise in new cases and hospitalizations due to Covid, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a new indoor masking requirement that allowed businesses to opt out of the mask rules if they to required proof of full vaccination.
Support Local Journalism
On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered an even stricter mask requirement for the entire state, effective for a month beginning Monday. The statewide rules also allow public spaces to drop the mask mandate if full vaccination is required.
Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci indicated it's probably just a matter of time before the CDC changes the definition of what it means to be fully vaccinated.
"I don't see that changing tomorrow or next week," Fauci told CNN. "But certainly, if you want to talk about what optimal protection is, I don't think anybody would argue that optimal protection is going to be with a third shot, whether or not it officially gets changed. ... I think that's going to be considered literally on a daily basis. That's always on the table."
Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, said it's likely that a third shot will soon be considered a shot "that completes the series."
It's common for people to need booster shots throughout their lives for all kinds of other immunizations, such as for tetanus.
In New York State, more than 13.5 million people are considered "fully vaccinated" – just shy of 70% of the total population. But boosters have lagged, even as eligibility has been greatly expanded.
On Thursday, Hochul tweeted that the state had hit a new milestone with boosters.
"We hit three million booster doses administered in New York State! Let’s keep it going across the state. Get your added layer of protection as soon as you’re eligible."
It's understandable to be confused and frustrated by the changing guidance, Russo said. "It's another example that we have to adjust," he said. "Yes, we do. We're learning more."
Until the CDC announces changes, Erie County health officials said they "can't speculate as to what that would mean for Erie County."
The emphasis for now is to encourage as many people to get vaccinated and boosted.
"Our department’s focus continues to be on encouraging eligible Erie County residents to complete the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna, or a single-dose of J&J, to gain the benefit of vaccination as an important, primary means of protection against Covid-19," said Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane.
The Health Department "is also strongly encouraging those eligible for a Covid-19 booster that now is the time to get one, if at least six months have passed since their Pfizer or Moderna series, or at least two months has passed since receiving a single dose of J&J."
Erie County provides updated information on scheduling Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots at erie.gov/vax. Niagara County vaccine information is available at niagaracounty.com/health.