What is normal now? Two years of Covid in Buffalo Niagara has changed what that means

Some of the changes that once seemed temporary, like working by distance, are firmly rooted in our newfound normal and offer a flexibility that may provide comfort.

Take visiting with a lawyer: David Elibol, managing attorney with the Buffalo firm Gross Shuman, told me he hasn’t conducted an in-person deposition in two years. He mostly works from the firm’s downtown offices, as do the other lawyers at Gross Shuman. Many of their clients still meet them in person, just like the “old” days. “They are people who want to look at you,” Elibol said. “They want you to come to their office, or they want to come to yours. They want to talk.”

But Gross Shuman has “a group of clients,” he noted, who embrace the idea of meeting or partaking in depositions over teleconference. While being questioned, a client sitting at home can “feel a lot more secure” and “less threatened,” said Elibol, who noted during our conversation that he “finds it fascinating” to think about how people will situate their lives as we emerge from these two years.

“I think there's going to be some comfort,” he said. “Things are going to calm down and I think a lot of people are going to feel at ease. And I'm hoping that that eliminates some of the divisiveness we’ve seen."