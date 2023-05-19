It was June 2020, during the summer of George Floyd's death, Black Lives Matter protests and nationwide appeals for police reforms.

In Buffalo, community leaders, activists and concerned residents flanked Mayor Byron Brown as he announced initiatives aimed at restorative policing in the city. Among them was Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, a national program with projects in Albany and Ithaca.

In cities with LEAD, instead of arresting a person for a minor offense like petty theft or minor vandalism due to substance abuse, mental illness or poverty, police officers can use discretionary authority to divert the individuals into case management programs for a range of community-based support services such as transitional and permanent housing and/or drug treatment.

The Common Council approved $25,000 in the city's 2021-2022 budget for the program. And in the city's 2021 Buffalo Reform Agenda to the state, the Brown administration said the city was "committed" to implementing LEAD as a pilot project.

But three years after Brown's announcement, that hasn't happened.

City spokesman Michael DeGeorge said Buffalo police instead are steering individuals to mental health services and drug treatment, instead of arresting them, through other initiatives, including the department's Behavioral Health Team and crisis intervention training for officers.

Since the beginning of the year there have been almost 1,000 documented interactions of individuals who experienced a mental health crisis or substance abuse disorder, and there were criminal charges pressed on only nine individuals, DeGeorge said. The remainder of individuals were either left on scene with information and referrals, linked to services, taken to a community resource or transported to a hospital for treatment.

"In essence, with the creation of the behavioral health team that handles a lot of diversion initiatives, there was less need for duplicative services," DeGeorge said.

LEAD is different from those Buffalo police programs, say people who championed and worked to establish the program here, and the fact it has stalled is a disappointment.

“It’s extremely disappointing and disheartening,” said Tanvier Peart, who was part of a Buffalo LEAD working group beginning in 2018. The nonprofit Partnership for the Public Good eventually hired her to work for the group.

“We were super active. We gained a lot of momentum in 2020 likely because of uprising and people looking for reform,” Peart said.

The working group still exists but has not met in months, and there are no further steps that the members can take to advance the LEAD program, said Andrea Ó Súilleabháin, executive director at Partnership for the Public Good. The progressive organization coordinated Buffalo's LEAD working group in 2017 with representatives from community-based and health organizations, Buffalo Police and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

After announcing his commitment to LEAD in 2020, the mayor sent senior representatives from his team to the group, which drafted policies and procedures for LEAD based on what other cities have done but tailored to Buffalo programs and service providers. The group also drafted a memo of understanding finalized by the city's Law Department for signatures of government partners.

"We have moved it as far as a coalition of community groups and health agencies can," Ó Súilleabháin said. "The only thing we’re missing is action from City Hall or the Police Department to do the work of getting a pilot up and running."

Niagara Council Member David Rivera, a retired Buffalo police officer, said the Council and many in the community supported the LEAD pilot the administration had planned to do.

"I don't know what were the problems, why they couldn't implement it," he said. “We want an explanation why the police department didn’t implement it. Or was it the administration? And we want to know what were the reasons for not implementing it.”

Buffalo police already have pre- and post-arrest diversion programs, DeGeorge said.

The department’s Behavioral Health Team is a first-responder, pre-arrest and diversion/deflection program, he said. The team embeds clinicians within the police department to provide on-scene screening, assessment and diversion away from jail at the initial point of contact with an individual. These people may have committed a criminal offense but would otherwise benefit from services rather than the criminal justice system, DeGeorge said. The Behavioral Health Team provides services and linkages to people in need of mental health, substance abuse services, housing, employment, mentorship programs and any other need the individual addresses. The team works collaboratively with Erie County Medical Center, peer groups, housing services and other care and community providers. A behavioral health services navigator is assigned to the team, and a case manager provides long-term case management.

In addition, there are 148 Buffalo police officers trained in crisis intervention, DeGeorge added. The department's Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training project is led by Crisis Services of Erie County, a nonprofit agency and the county's only 24-hour crisis center. This program provides short-term case management services to individuals with mental illness who interface regularly with law enforcement. A CIT report is completed about every officer interaction with an individual who is experiencing a crisis or a substance abuse disorder or if the officer feels the individual could benefit from intervention services. Most referrals to this program come from the CIT officers, but referrals from other sources can be considered. The goal of CIT training along with crisis case management is to decrease interactions with law enforcement and increase links with mental health services in the community, as well as diversion from jail.

The police department's Behavioral Health Team also participates in the NY Matters program developed by University at Buffalo emergency medicine physicians to expedite care for people with substance use disorder, DeGeorge said. The team was issued tablets to provide telehealth to link individuals to treatment and immediate access to medication that is used to treat substance abuse, and the team can be called on by any police officer to initiate a NY Matters referral, DeGeorge said.

Also, police officers complete an overdose report after each overdose they encounter which then gets entered into the overdose mapping system. The Department of Health is providing outreach to hotspot overdose areas in addition to providing post-overdose response teams to engage clients and link them with treatment.

"With police reform changes in 2020 and the creation of roadside appearance tickets, custodial arrests significantly decreased for low-level drug and larceny charges," DeGeorge said. "In addition, creating the Behavioral Health Team led to diversions for mental health and substance abuse cases, as well. The LEAD purpose was to reduce custodial arrests and gain diversions – that has been accomplished."

Multiple actors vs. sole ownership

The major difference between LEAD and Behavioral Health Team is LEAD brings community organizations, case managers and service providers to the table with city officials to provide individuals with assistance with housing, job training and placement, child care or other services, Peart said. But the Behavioral Health Team is a BPD-specific program that is supervised by a police captain and housed in police headquarters.

With LEAD, “it takes multiple actors, but no one entity has ownership,” Peart said.

"(LEAD) adds another tool to the toolbox of all police officers making arrests in their daily duties," Ó Súilleabháin said. "It centers the principle that all officers should be working to reduce arrests and increase assistance where there is poverty, mental health or substance abuse at play, rather than this being the goal only for a small specialized team of officers."

"The Behavior Health Team has been made up of six police officers. We don’t want only six officers empowered to make diversions and connect people to case management; we want 600 officers actively doing that," Ó Súilleabháin said. "When we look at arrests in Buffalo, the majority continue to be driven by substance use and poverty. To reduce arrests and connect people to needed services in the long term, we need a department-wide commitment and approach."

"This makes it even more confusing that Buffalo has not moved forward with a LEAD program, as it is one police reform that everyone seemed to agree on – from police reform advocates to violence prevention groups to the mayor and police leadership," Ó Súilleabháin said.

LEAD in other cities

Originally launched in Seattle in October 2011, LEAD operates in at least 52 other cities like Los Angeles; Hartford, Conn; Louisville, Ky., Baltimore; as well as Albany and Ithaca.

People who were diverted into Seattle LEAD were 58% less likely to be arrested after being enrolled in the program, compared to those who went through the criminal justice system, according to a 2021 report from the LEAD National Support Bureau, the agency that provides guidance and technical support to local jurisdictions developing LEAD programs.

Ithaca had a "soft launch" of its program from October 2021 until it officially started operating in March 2022. Overall, the program has had 20 diversions with a 58% success rate of reducing recidivism and costs associated with participants who may have otherwise entered “the system as usual,” according to the Ithaca Voice.

The City of Albany launched its LEAD program in April 2016, the third city in the country to do that. Since 2016 through last year, Albany police have diverted 315 people from arrest. The most diversions were 87 in 2018; the fewest were 26 last year.