Buffalo Bills fan Aleem Shariff has seen so many players go down with injuries during televised NFL football games that he didn’t think much of it when doctors and trainers ran onto the field to help team safety Damar Hamlin on Jan. 2, during a "Monday Night Football" game.

That changed in the moments that followed, while he and millions of other ESPN viewers watched in horror as Bills and Cincinnati Bengals players knelt, heads bowed, and encircled Hamlin and the medical crew.

The 24-year-old Pittsburgh native suffered cardiac arrest while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

“I never thought this could happen in one of our football games,” Shariff said, “especially to someone so young.”

As he traded thoughts on Twitter about what he was seeing, his fears hit even closer to home.

What would he do if it was up to him to save a loved one?

A friend or colleague?

A stranger?

“I'd probably panic,” he thought, “when time is of the essence.”

That conclusion has turned to action for Shariff and many other American football fans, who have taken CPR training in growing numbers since Hamlin’s collapse, hospitalization and continuing recovery.

The American Heart Association has seen a 620% increase nationwide in page views to its Hands-Only CPR education resources.

It also experienced a roughly 145% jump in people reaching out to learn more about CPR training classes in Western New York, said Jason Stulb, executive director for the association in the Buffalo Niagara and Rochester regions.

Those in the health and public safety fields are required to get cardiopulmonary resuscitation training at least once every two to five years. So, too, are coaches for most organized school sports programs.

Traditionally, those who must get certified have taken classes with expectant parents and caregivers bent on trying to save a life if fate calls upon them.

Jessica Pegula says sister Kelly saved their mom, Kim, highlighting value of CPR education With the update on Kim Pegula coming on the heels on Damar Hamlin’s ongoing recovery, there has been an increased emphasis from the Bills and the NFL on the importance of CPR.

What happened to Hamlin – as well as Kim Pegula, saved by her daughter Kelly last June after the Bills co-owner suffered cardiac arrest while sleeping – have since broadened the field of training participants to include those who never considered learning CPR or haven’t had training in many years, Stulb said.

“Nobody expects there to be an emergency,” said Ricky Coffin, an American Red Cross trainer who led a CPR-AED and first-aid training class for Shariff and 11 others last month at the Red Cross Blood, Platelet and Plasma Donation Center in Cheektowaga.

Chances of survival when your heart stops drop up to 10% each minute without CPR and an automated external defibrillator nearby, Coffin told them.

If you recognize someone is in cardiac arrest, call 911 and start lifesaving measures quickly, the chances of survival can climb to 75%.

“Damar had medical staff 25 yards away and was able to get that treatment immediately,” Stulb said, “where we see about 350,000 cardiac arrests outside of the hospital in the country each year. About 70% of those happen in a private home or residence or a public area, so the first responder on site is going to be a layperson or a loved one.”

A wakeup call

The prospect of Hamlin continuing an NFL career remains uncertain 10 weeks after efforts to save his life became legendary.

Bills medical staff performed CPR and used an AED to bring his heart back into rhythm on the field at Paycor Stadium. An ambulance crew then whisked him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was stabilized and regained consciousness two nights later. Heart specialists in Buffalo continue to monitor his recovery.

Meanwhile, Hamlin worked with the American Heart Association to create the #3forHeart CPR Challenge, a free training video designed to teach compression-only CPR.

Participants of the training Coffin led Feb. 15 took some online training before arriving in the Red Cross training classroom.

Coffin and several short videos drilled down on lifesaving protocols. Next, classmates gathered on the floor in groups of three, huddling alongside adult-sized mannequins.

One classmate in each group served as a bystander and pretended to call 911. Another served as a coach, reading the description of how to perform 30 compressions of CPR, followed by two breaths of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, if needed. The third applied what they had learned on the mannequin. Coffin and classmates made suggestions to improve the hands-on work as needed. Participants switched places until all three in each group performed each role.

“You want to be close to the person” in distress, Coffin said. “You want to be making sure you're using your body weight to make these compressions. That's why we asked you to lock your elbows."

The forehead on the mannequin lit up each time the compression was performed properly, reinforcing how giving CPR should feel.

Classmates also learned to use AEDS, which now have audible commands that walk users through attempts to restart the heart's electrical system, without risk of causing damage.

“If there's a skill that we're struggling with," Coffin said, "we're going to work through that.”

Willing participants

Jessica Cometa, a wildlife biologist required to take training, handles wetland assessments, fisheries permitting studies and emergency response for environmental disasters. She also surveys construction sites in several states for hazards that include rattlesnake nests and endangered species habitat.

Construction companies typically have an AED on site, which is especially important when the nearest hospital may be dozens of miles or more away, Cometa said. She provides printed directions for clients to those hospitals in case phone service is spotty, and assures that the hospital has antivenom before doing so. She also assures EpiPens are part of on-site first-aid kits.

Cometa thinks it would be wise for more workers to know CPR, too.

“I've been on job sites where they've actually banned energy drinks,” she said, “because you get these people that are working 70-, 80-hour weeks, they're not eating the best diet and they're living on caffeine. Then they're having heart attacks while they're running heavy equipment.”

Watching Hamlin collapse – and wanting to be better prepared if something similar befalls a loved one – explained why almost all the others attended the class.

“It turned on a lightbulb. You forget that things like this can happen, especially when you have sports involved,” said Karen Shiff, of Williamsville, who coaches an 11-member Lou Gehrig girls softball team that includes her youngest, Alina, 14.

Joe LaBuda, of Amherst, first took CPR training in his late teens, when he became a lifeguard. As coach of the St. Gregory the Great Cougars seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball team, he needs to be recertified every five years. What happened to Hamlin sped up the timeline.

“You kind of forget some of the skills a little bit,” he said. “I don't ever want a lack of preparation or knowledge to not be able to help out in an emergency situation.”

Matt Simeone, of North Buffalo, works at home. He was among four class participants who stayed for a refresher that included infant CPR, choking hazards and addressing injuries that include bleeding. He and his wife, Sara, have a 2½-year-old son, Henry.

"I think what happened to Damar was a reminder," Simeone said, "of how good do I really feel about being prepared in that kind of situation? God willing, I’ll never need to use this training but I always want to be prepared.”

Shariff, 32, and his girlfriend, Aabray Alam, 29, also stayed for the entire training. They don’t have children, but their parents are getting older, and Alam lives in Amherst with her grandmother, who is 80.

Shariff, a credit risk adjuster with M&T Bank, became so concerned after that Bills-Bengals "Monday Night Football" game that he spent part of his days afterward watching CPR trainings online. He also wanted skills that hands-on training could better provide.

“I'm definitely more confident now,” he said after his class, “than I was two hours ago.”

Learn CPR

American Heart Association

Visit cpr.heart.org to learn more about the #3forHeart CPR Challenge and find Heartsaver CPR-AED and Family & Friends CPR skills sessions available at many hospitals, universities, schools and fire departments. Most classes include a fee. The association provides free, hands-on CPR education at businesses, companies and for civic and social groups, which are different than the certification classes. Email buffaloheart@heart.org to schedule a training.

American Red Cross

Visit redcross.org/take-a-class. First aid/CPR/AED classes cost $37. In-person classes that include certification run $77 to $97.

Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries

Training kits for lifesaving skills that can be checked out are available in all 37 branches. They contain lessons on CPR, AED awareness and choking.