Last November's record storm dumped nearly 7 feet of snow in parts of Buffalo and the Southtowns and cost municipalities in Erie County more than $11 million.

But local governments have been left in the cold when officials ask to get reimbursed for most of the storm-related cleanup costs.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will not pay for the cost of related snow removal because the expenses fall short of its standard reimbursement requirements, so local taxpayers are on the hook.

"Leaving it, obviously, wasn't part of the options on the table," Hamburg Village Administrator Jason Cozza said. "The snow needed to be removed so people could move around on the streets and the sidewalks."

If record snowfall doesn't count for a disaster and snow removal costs, what does, Cozza asked.

"We were inundated with snow," he said. "We had to hire contractors to remove the snow."

Five deaths were attributed to the storm that dumped 80 inches in Orchard Park and 81.2 inches in Hamburg. Four to 5 feet of snow fell in Elma, East Aurora and Boston. The rest of Erie County saw snowfall totals of 1 foot to just under 4 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 156,000 cubic yards of snow was trucked from throughout the county and dumped at Erie Community College South Campus, creating a huge hill of snow.

Some still remains.

Villages, towns, cities and school districts compiled the costs they wracked up combating the storm and sent the estimates to Erie County, which also had storm expenditures. The preliminary estimate totaled $11.13 million. Municipalities hoped to get 75% of that reimbursed from the federal government.

Municipalities can receive federal funding under two kinds of declarations: emergency and major disaster.

President Biden authorized a federal emergency declaration Nov. 20 for the storm, after New York State requested it.

Kevin Sullivan, a public affairs specialist for FEMA, said the state did not request a major disaster declaration from the president, which would have opened up more categories to be considered for financial assistance.

The state asked for, and received, a major disaster declaration for the December blizzard that resulted in the deaths of 47 people.

There are criteria for the major disaster assistance, including minimum monetary thresholds. Erie County had to have at least $3.7 million in damages, and New York State had to meet a minimum of $32.9 million in damages.

While Erie County damages surpassed the minimum for the November storm, the state did not meet the damage criteria.

"Both have to be met for the major disaster declaration," Sullivan said. "Snow removal can be included in that second type, the major disaster declaration, if certain thresholds and criteria are met, but it is not included in the emergency declaration."

The different declarations cover different categories of aid. The emergency declaration covers debris removal and emergency protective measures, while the major disaster declaration also covers emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

Municipal officials said while the bulk of expenses were for snow removal, overtime costs for police should be reimbursable, and they may recover some costs for damage from insurance.

Orchard Park emergency management coordinator Rich Mrugulski said the town spent about $600,000 throughout the storm, including from snow removal.

After learning much of it won't be covered, he said the town probably will submit about $150,000 in costs.

West Seneca spent an estimated $500,000, much of that on overtime and contractors to remove the snow, Supervisor Gary Dickson said.

While the town would have preferred a full reimbursement, he said, "It's a hit we can absorb without too much trouble."

Cozza said Hamburg will try to get as much reimbursement as possible. The village, which has a budget of $11.3 million, spent about $500,000 on the storm, including about $350,000 for outside contractors.

"It's not a positive thing for our budget," he said.