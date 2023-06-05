If you go to the doctor complaining of pain, don't be surprised if your doctor prescribes anti-seizure medication, or an anti-depressant, or even plain old Tylenol or ibuprofen.

As health care providers turn away from addictive opioid painkillers, other classes of drugs with painkilling properties are filling the gap. A Buffalo News review of nearly 10 years of painkiller prescriptions among Medicaid patients highlights the changing trends.

Prior to 2016, narcotic painkillers were the leading type of painkiller prescription – by far – over any other type of medication prescribed, according to Erie County's Medicaid Inspector General's Office.

But now, health care providers prescribe other types of pain medication much more often that they prescribe opioid-based, painkilling drugs.

That includes drugs like gabapentin, a drug designed to treat epilepsy but is now commonly used to treat a wide range of nerve-related pain issues. Gabapentin is one of the most-prescribed Medicaid drugs in Erie County, ranking sixth overall, though national concerns about gabapentin dependency and abuse exist.

Also high among non-narcotic painkillers are drugs like duloxetine, known better to many by the brand name Cymbalta, which is classified as an anti-depressant but is often prescribed to address certain types of nerve and muscle-related pain.

Then there are much more commonly known painkillers that can be purchased in lower strengths over the counter, like ibuprofen, the most prescribed Medicaid drug for pain relief. Ibuprofen has consistently fallen within the top 10 Medicaid drugs prescribed countywide.

Medicaid prescription data is publicly available and Erie County data shows a third of all county residents receive their health care through Medicaid, a government-sponsored health insurance program for low-income residents. That suggests prescribing patterns should be similar for other residents across the region.

The change in how doctors treat pain is evident in the annual county Medicaid reports produced by Medicaid Inspector General Michael Szukala.

For instance, the opioid-based painkiller combination hydrocodone-acetaminophen, marketed under brand names like Vicodin and Lortab, topped the list of most prescribed Medicaid drugs from 2008 through 2014. But it has not appeared on the annual report's list of top 12 most prescribed Medicaid drugs since 2018.

Crisis sparked change

The opioid-related overdose drug crisis began unfurling nearly a decade ago and originated with physicians and their prescription pads.

Treating pain was previously considered such a high priority that doctors were taught to consider it "the fifth vital sign," said Dr. John Fudyma, interim division chief of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

In 2015, hundreds of thousands of prescriptions for opioid-based narcotic painkillers were written in Erie County alone. The painkillers were effective and falsely marketed as safe. The following year, three times as many county residents would die of overdoses as in prior years. The same story played out in communities across the United States.

That nationwide crisis led to government action and physician restraint to restrict patient access to narcotic painkillers. But the patient need for pain relief did not go away. So health care professionals started substituting other types nonaddictive painkillers to meet patient needs.

Now, Fudyma said, doctors are expected to spend more time tracing the cause of a patient's pain to prescribe safer and more targeted types of pain relievers.

"Is it a musculoskeletal-type of pain syndrome? Is there a neuropathic component?" Fudyma said. "And what is the best combination, both pharmaceutical, as well as nonpharmaceutical interventions to reduce the pain?"

Painkilling alternatives

Instead of narcotic painkillers, health care providers are increasingly prescribing pills from a drug class meant to address seizures and convulsions, such as gabapentin, lamotrigine and topiramate. These drugs are now commonly used to quiet nerve-related pain signals. This class of medication has seen an 84% increase in Medicaid prescriptions in Erie County since 2013.

Some antidepressant and anti-anxiety medications, which also are designed to treat related physical pain symptoms, like fibromyalgia, have also risen dramatically. That includes drugs like duloxetine, amitriptyline and nortriptyline, which have seen an 83% rise in prescriptions during the same period.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAID-class medications, including over-the-counter brands like Advil and Aleve, also continue to remain in the mix of pain relievers. So are non-narcotic analgesic medications, a broad pain-relieving category that includes acetaminophen, best known as Tylenol. These drug classes, which exist in over-the-counter and prescription form, have all seen increases in use since narcotic painkillers fell out of favor.

Fudyma noted that health care providers also employ other types of pain therapy that don't involve pills. They may be pain-relieving gels or patches or other holistic therapy treatments.

Local anesthetics, for instance, which are applied directly to the site of the pain, have been increasingly prescribed as a source of relief for many patients, he said.

A common example is lidocaine, a local anesthetic available in over-the-counter and prescription form. It can be applied as a spray, extended-release patch, cream, ointment or lotion, among other delivery methods. Between 2015, when narcotic painkiller prescriptions were at their height, and last year, lidocaine prescriptions jumped 64%.

Despite the changing trends, the opioid drug crisis has not gone away. What started out as a wave of addiction and deaths due to the over-prescription of opioid painkillers has morphed into a street drug overdose death crisis because of synthetic opioid drugs like fentanyl derivatives.

Last year marked an all-time high for opioid-related drug deaths in Erie County and the numbers for this year remain high to date.