What doctors want you to know about the latest Covid-19 wave in Western New York

Hospitals in the region have set up special units or zones to separate Covid-19 patients from everyone else in the hospital, except those caring for them. ECMC had nine such zones during the height of the second peak and two four weeks ago. It now has six and is planning for a seventh, Cloud said.

“Every single staff member in our units is dressed in full gear," said Catholic Health's Shiley. "That includes a specialized gown and a respirator, eye protection and gloves, so you don't really see our faces very well.”

Vaccines are making a difference

“I'm not admitting patients who are vaccinated,” Cloud said of his duties in the ECMC emergency room, though he has seen some visitors with mild cases in the ER who have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He is not alone.

“Erie County hospitals have reported to us that none of the patients hospitalized with Covid-19 have been fully vaccinated,” said Kara Kane, county Health Department spokeswoman. “To us, that indicates the Covid-19 vaccine is preventing more serious illness that could require hospitalization, particularly in the older adults.”