What Covid-19 hospitalization numbers do – and don't – tell us

A deeper look at these numbers indicates that as of the first few days of this week, the number of people hospitalized specifically for Covid-19 is actually starting to fall, he said. That could indicate that the Omicron variant is sweeping quickly through the region and may have already reached its peak, as many health experts have predicted it would.

'It's just become unsustainable': Schools getting overwhelmed with contact tracing A survey of school superintendents in Erie County in the fall and again in December found that school districts spend a total of about 2,000 hours a week, on average, doing contact tracing, case investigations and notifications of quarantines.

Until a couple of weeks ago, the number of people with Covid-19 who were hospitalized without realizing they were infected with the virus hovered in the 8% to 10% range, Poloncarz said. But that has rapidly changed. Now, a third or more of the people who are hospitalized with the virus are not at the hospital because the virus is making them feel sick. They discovered their illness after their arrival.

The Omicron variant, which typically presents milder symptoms than the Delta variant in healthy people, is considered the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Western New York these days. This could account for why people are being hospitalized without knowing they are infected and why the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units has remained level.

But while symptoms are mild for many people, the virus continues to be a serious public health concern. Poloncarz said Tuesday that deaths among residents with Covid-19 has reached an average of seven per day.

