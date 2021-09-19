What are the Buffalo Bills and a new stadium worth? Why the economics are hard to calculate

How NFL dollars circulate could affect impact on WNY

Development could be a way of addressing, at least in part, a common issue that economists find with NFL teams: the direction in which the dollars flow. It’s unquestionable that NFL franchises generate a significant movement of money. The NFL itself is a $16 billion entity in pre-Covid times, and even last year in the throes of the pandemic, saw $12 billion in revenues. But the presence of an NFL team in a city doesn’t necessarily mean that places becomes richer – at least not dollar for dollar. Noll points out that multiple studies show NFL teams actually cause a “slight increase in unemployment” because money used to buy football tickets isn’t being spent elsewhere.

A key to understanding economic impact is looking at the circulation of dollars. When money is spent on a football team, Noll said, it benefits an organization with a relatively small number of employees, who are highly paid, often live elsewhere, and thus are less likely to recirculate that money in the team’s home region. “They generate less of a multiplier effect than people who earn ordinary income,” Noll said.