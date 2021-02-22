The snow returns: Winter weather advisories in effect through 1 p.m.

The snow is back.

Just days after more than a foot of snow was dumped across Western New York, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 1 p.m. Monday as 2 to 3 inches of snow were expected throughout the region.

The advisory was issued for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties.

A separate winter weather advisory, also until 1 p.m., called for 1 to 2 inches for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will also result in patchy blowing snow in open areas throughout Western New York.

The Monday morning commute for the Buffalo metro area was affected by wet snow that contributed to slippery roads, visibility reduced to less than a half-mile and gusty winds of up to 40 mph.