Wet snow, minimal accumulation expected for Bills-Bengals Sunday

Buffalo's wintry weather could give some aesthetic appeal to Sunday's AFC divisional round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, but do not expect it to become a major storyline.

National Weather Service Buffalo forecasts wet snow and temperatures in the mid-30s across the region during the Bills' playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, which kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday. This is a widespread system and not lake-effect precipitation, said Jon Hitchcock, a NWS Buffalo meteorologist.

Hitchcock said not to expect much, if any, accumulation until after the game, when some slush could form.

"It will be mainly snow in the air," he said.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the freezing mark at about 7 p.m., Hitchcock added. No significant wind is anticipated, the meteorologist said.

