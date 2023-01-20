 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wet snow, minimal accumulation expected for Bills-Bengals Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Bengals (copy)

Weather is not expected to play a major role in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round playoff game in Orchard Park between the Bills and Bengals, but it could lend some visual appeal.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo's wintry weather could give some aesthetic appeal to Sunday's AFC divisional round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, but do not expect it to become a major storyline.

National Weather Service Buffalo forecasts wet snow and temperatures in the mid-30s across the region during the Bills' playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, which kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday. This is a widespread system and not lake-effect precipitation, said Jon Hitchcock, a NWS Buffalo meteorologist. 

Hitchcock said not to expect much, if any, accumulation until after the game, when some slush could form.

"It will be mainly snow in the air," he said.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the freezing mark at about 7 p.m., Hitchcock added. No significant wind is anticipated, the meteorologist said.

People are also reading…

Read The News' full coverage leading up to the Bills' third-straight trip to the divisional round of the NFL postseason.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Bills RB Fred Jackson

Bills RB Fred Jackson

Buffalo Bills former RB Fred Jackson speaks at Wednesday's playoff rally for the team, sponsored by M&T Bank, in the lobby of Seneca One Tower.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ashley Decker on NU's food marketing program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News