Thunderstorms and heavy rain over the weekend could help improve the air quality across the region.

Western New York awoke again Friday to "unhealthy" air quality as smoke from out-of-control wildfires in Canada poured back across the region, but those conditions are expected to continue to get better, according to Aaron Reynolds, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

"Sometimes, when you get moisture ... it can remove some of the particulates in the air," Reynolds said.

However, along with the rain, conditions are expected to get warm and muggy through the long holiday weekend.

"It's not what people want to hear," acknowledged Liz Jurkowski, another meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Friday morning, air monitors operated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation showed the air quality shifting between "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and "unhealthy."

However, winds are expected to shift and start blowing from the south.

"It should blow (the smoke) back to Canada," Jurkowski said.

More showers are expected Saturday, with a chance of thunderstorms. On Sunday, the forecast calls for even more rain, possibly deluges, especially in the Southern Tier near the Pennsylvania border, and the possibility of thunderstorms again.

For Monday and Tuesday – Independence Day – rain showers are likely.

"It's going to be a wet weekend," Jurkowski said.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and 80s.