Westminster Presbyterian names new pastor

Westminster Presbyterian Church is looking to expand its partnerships across the region under its new pastor, who took over this month.

The Rev. Todd E. Leach, selected after a yearlong national search, previously was associate pastor for missions at Shadyside Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh. During his 13-year tenure there, he built and implemented their mission program with a focus on sending members into the community where, in his words, “God’s kingdom is actively breaking into the world.”

Previously, he taught science in the Columbus Public Schools in Ohio, was executive director of the Delaware County Housing Coalition in Pennsylvania, and was director of mission and deacon ministries at Media Presbyterian Church in suburban Philadelphia. Leach, Westminster's 14th pastor, was selected in part because of his collaborative approach to leadership and his commitment to nurturing relationships, including with "the diverse community beyond Westminster," the church said.

He holds a doctorate, master's degree in ministry as well as a bachelor's degree in elementary education. He, his wife and their two teenage daughters will live in Buffalo.