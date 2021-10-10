Westminster Community House plans open house and a look back

The Westminster Community House, which opened in 1894 and is reportedly the second-oldest settlement house in the country, has a new look and an old mission.

The renovated building at 419 Monroe St., near the corner of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue, will be the site of an open house held by the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers from noon to 4 p.m. Friday. The event, which is open to all, will include activities, explanation of services, refreshments and a tour of the Community House, which now includes a health center, a bank branch, a salon and other services.

The Westminster Community House and its programs helped German and Polish immigrants and African Americans who migrated from the South assimilate and succeed in Buffalo. Staffers are assembling its historical story, and anyone who has been helped, or whose ancestors were helped there, is asked to email pr@bfnc.org.

