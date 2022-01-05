Westfield woman who defrauded employer, IRS, sentenced to 18 months in prison

A Chautauqua County woman who was fired for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer while she worked as a business manager for a home healthcare business in Westfield is going to prison, federal prosecutors said.
Despite the termination from her job in 2015, Alicia Raynor, 44, was never cut off from access to the payroll software of her former employer, Compassion at Home, which allowed Raynor to continue wiring money to herself a couple of years after her firing, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
On Wednesday, Raynor was sentenced in federal court to serve 18 months in prison and 18 months of post-release home confinement on her conviction of wire fraud and filing a false tax return.
U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra also ordered Raynor to pay restitution totaling $799,625.
Prosecutors said that while working as the business manager for Compassion at Home, Raynor opened an account with Intuit, a payroll and payment processing service that crossed state lines, and used the accounting software package Quickbooks to make payments into the Intuit account. Raynor then diverted money from Compassion at Home’s bank accounts to accounts that she controlled. In order to avoid detection, Raynor disguised Quickbook entries to make it appear that the payments were to Bank of America, Capital One or Compassion at Home employees.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, between August 2015 and June 2016, Raynor diverted $238,871 from the company’s bank account to herself. In addition, for the tax years 2013 through 2016, Raynor received over $1.2 million in legitimate salary from Compassion at Home that she did not report as income on her tax returns. The IRS estimates that she owed $370,005 in taxes for 2013 through 2016.
According to court records, an analysis of records obtained from Intuit reflect that from Sept. 14, 2015, to June 30, 2016, Raynor received 199 electronic transfers from Compassion at Home's bank into accounts that were under her control via the Quickbooks payroll process service. The transfers involved variations of Raynor's name, other names on her bank accounts, credit cards and the names of employees at Compassion at Home, and totaled about $227,682.
Under the judge's order, Raynor is required to pay about $238,872 in restitution to Compassion at Home's owner and about $560,754 in restitution to the IRS.