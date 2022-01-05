Westfield woman who defrauded employer, IRS, sentenced to 18 months in prison

A Chautauqua County woman who was fired for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer while she worked as a business manager for a home healthcare business in Westfield is going to prison, federal prosecutors said.

Despite the termination from her job in 2015, Alicia Raynor, 44, was never cut off from access to the payroll software of her former employer, Compassion at Home, which allowed Raynor to continue wiring money to herself a couple of years after her firing, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On Wednesday, Raynor was sentenced in federal court to serve 18 months in prison and 18 months of post-release home confinement on her conviction of wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra also ordered Raynor to pay restitution totaling $799,625.