Western Region OTB's PPP loan is forgiven as betting revenue flows again
Western Region OTB's PPP loan is forgiven as betting revenue flows again

Batavia Downs

Batavia Downs begins its racing season Wednesday. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.'s $3.15 million loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program has been forgiven, WROTB President Henry F. Wojtaszek announced.

The Batavia-based corporation laid off about 80% of its 400 workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, Wojtaszek said. He said they returned to work last August.

Wojtaszek Henry

"There was a lot of work involved, but we were extremely pleased that we were able to have the loan fully forgiven," Wojtaszek said. "This was about saving jobs. We utilized this program in the exact manner it was intended."

WROTB shares its revenue with the state's 15 westernmost counties and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester – $1,226,558 for the first half of 2021, Wojtaszek said.

The corporation owns the Batavia Downs harness track, which reopens Wednesday, a casino and a hotel.

