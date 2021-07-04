 Skip to main content
Western New York's low Covid-19 rate continues slight climb
While the numbers of Covid-19 cases in Western New York and across the state remain near all-time low levels, the numbers do continue to rise slightly.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the five-county Western New York region, calculated on a seven-day average, rose on Saturday to 0.45%, up from 0.43% on Friday and 0.40% on Thursday, according to figures released Sunday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

The statewide positivity rate, on a seven-day average, rose to 0.54% on Saturday, up from 0.51% and 0.48% the prior two days, according to the governor's office.

Both the regional rate and the statewide rate hit record lows a little more than a week ago. The region's rate dipped to 0.2% from June 22 through June 24.

This percentage positive rate, which measures how many Covid tests come back positive, is considered an important predictor of the pandemic's future course.

Western New York's rate on Saturday was fourth-lowest among the state's 10 regions.

As of Saturday, 42,984 New Yorkers had died from Covid-19, according to the state Department of Health.

