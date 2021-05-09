 Skip to main content
Western New York's Covid-19 positivity rate still among worst in state
Covid-19 vaccine for teens

Evan Owens, 16, of East Aurora gets his Covid-19 vaccine from EMT Instructor Pat Vaccaro during a "teen vaccine clinic" held by the Erie County Health Department at SUNY ECC South Campus, Saturday, May 1, 2021. 

 Derek Gee

Western New York remains among the state's regions with the highest Covid-19 positive test rate, although its levels have fallen to the lowest level it has been in months, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Health Department.  

On Saturday, the region had a seven-day average positive test rate of 2.57%, behind only the Finger Lakes region, which was at 2.83%. The statewide seven-day average was 1.45%, the lowest tally since Oct. 28. 

Read the full story from News Business Reporter Samantha Christmann

Across New York, 35 people died from Covid-19 on Saturday. Erie County had two people die and Niagara County had one. More than 42,000 New Yorkers have died from Covid-19 during the pandemic. 

"The numbers and data are showing that New Yorkers are beating back the Covid virus and moving our state forward into the new normal," Cuomo said. "We must remain vigilant and getting vaccinated is the linchpin of our ability to rebuild New York for the future. I urge everyone who has not yet made a vaccination appointment to do so immediately. The more New Yorkers get vaccinated, the safer we are as a state."

