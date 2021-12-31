Western New Yorkers we lost in 2021

Paying a proper farewell to the newly departed is never easy, but the pandemic made it harder. As the year progressed and health precautions became less severe, it was a welcome relief to be able to give end-of-life tributes in a way that was closer to normal.

Even so, the loss of those we mourned in 2021 continues to be felt deeply. How could we not miss those who touched our civic and personal lives in so many ways?

As leaders in government and business, they took our hopes with them as they aimed for greatness. As trailblazers in medicine, education and public affairs, they expanded our horizons. As artists, entertainers and sports heroes, they became our companions and found their way into our hearts.

We thrilled to their successes, celebrated their achievements and felt their pain when the fates failed to favor them. Each one helped make us and our community what we are. In our memories, they will continue to have life.