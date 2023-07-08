Had President Biden's student debt plan survived the U.S. Supreme Court, Derek Smith said his remaining loans would have been "pretty much forgiven."

Smith, a 27-year-old senior legislative assistant for the Buffalo Common Council, said he has slightly more than $10,000 in student loans remaining from his undergraduate studies at Jamestown Community College and SUNY Oswego.

But Smith and others who paused making payments will soon have to resume paying off their loans.

"My main concern now is having to start the payments again, because ever since the pandemic, I've been a little lax on those," Smith said. "And then while it was in the Supreme Court, I thought, 'Well, there's no point in paying now.' I just kind of rolled the dice and didn't pay it."

Loan payments, which have been paused since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, are set to resume in October.

The impending repayment of student loans will have more of a "psychological effect" on borrowers right now than an economic impact, said Nathan Daun-Barnett, an associate professor of educational leadership and policy at University at Buffalo.

"Most folks haven't been paying (their loans) for three years," said Daun-Barnett, whose research focuses on access and equity in higher education. "So, the big shock is going to come in October, when the student loan debts are going to become due again. Some folks are going to feel it then."

'Hugely disappointing': Colleges and universities decry Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action The court voted 6-3 to prohibit race from being considered as a factor in college admission and recruitment at a time when many colleges and universities have been seeking to serve more underrepresented students and hire more diverse faculty.

Biden's plan for the 43 million Americans with federal student loans called for forgiving $10,000 in debt forgiveness for those making less than $125,000 or households with an income below $250,000. Pell Grant recipients would have been eligible for $20,000 in forgiveness. But the Supreme Court last month struck down Biden's plan, ruling his administration overstepped its authority and needed congressional approval before undertaking such a costly program. The cost of Biden's program was estimated at $400 billion over 30 years, according to the Associated Press.

The court’s decision comes after decades of rising college costs. On average, tuition and fees have more than doubled at private schools and almost tripled at public in-state schools between 2003 and 2023, according to U.S. News. After adjusting for inflation, in-state tuition and fees at the University at Buffalo, upstate New York’s largest university, have increased from $7,120 to $10,782 between 2002 and 2022, according to data from UB.

Student loans total $1.75 trillion in the United States, and about 92% of that debt is in the form federal loans, according to Forbes. The average debt holder owes around $30,000.

"The significant majority" of those eligible for forgiveness under Biden's defunct plan would have had most of their student loan debt forgiven, Daun-Barnett said.

"A lot of folks would have had a clean slate," Daun-Barnett said.

According to the Associated Press, 20 million people would have had their remaining student debt erased under Biden's failed plan.

And while Smith would have been one of those people, he said he's not worried about paying off his debt.

"While the $10,000 would have been nice for me, I know that, over time, it's something that's manageable, especially given the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program," which Smith said he qualifies for through his job with the city.

Those with significantly more debt than him may likely be under more pressure.

Ryan Rohrbach, a junior at UB, has done what he could to minimize costs. He decided to go to a SUNY school, received scholarships and has a campus job lined up for next semester.

Despite all that, Rohrbach still wracked up $12,000 in student debt during his first two years as a student – all of which would’ve been forgiven had the Supreme Court not struck down Biden’s plan.

He says he and his lower middle-class family would’ve gained some financial stability had he and his sister, also a SUNY student, had some of their debt forgiven.

Another Voice: New York should invest even more in SUNY Every resident should urge their state representative to acknowledge the enormous benefits of the SUNY system and invest accordingly.

"It would really take a lot of pressure off my parents," Rohrbach said. "They’re not reaching retirement age, but they don’t have much savings because pretty much all of their money goes toward something. It goes towards my sister's college, or it goes towards my college, or goes toward, you know, life."

The Supreme Court’s decision left Rohrbach feeling "disappointed" and "powerless." He says there needs to be more changes made to make higher education more affordable.

"I don't see how you could justify 18-, 19-, 20-, 21-year-olds overloading themselves with a job, in addition to full-time study, just so that they can survive or just so that their parents aren’t struggling," Rohrbach said.

What's next for forgiveness?

Borrowers can prepare for repayment by contacting their loan service provider to update their personal information, setting up automatic payments and considering an income-driven repayment plan if they’re eligible, said Anthony Ogorek, a local financial planner and president of Ogorek Wealth Management.

The Biden administration also announced a new plan for student loan debt relief.

The president's new approach uses the Higher Education Act of 1965, which includes a provision that gives the education secretary authority to "compromise, waive or release" student loans.

Specific details are still being worked out – like who would qualify and how much debt would be forgiven – through a process within the Department of Education known as negotiated rulemaking.

Ogorek advised borrowers to make their scheduled payments while holding off on accelerated payments until there’s "some sort of resolution" on Biden’s debt forgiveness plans.

"Nobody wants to prepay if the specter of forgiveness is out there," Ogorek said.

Many federal student loans are eligible for a new income-driven repayment plan. For borrowers whose incomes are low enough, that could cut monthly payments in half or even more, and it could save others at least $1,000 a year and ensure borrowers don’t see their balances grow from unpaid interest.