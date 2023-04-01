March came in like a lion and went out like a lion, and now April is coming in like … a lion.

The National Weather Service has put out another high wind advisory until 7 p.m. Saturday, with gusts of up to 50 mph anticipated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Buffalo and Erie County also look to be in the path of potentially severe thunderstorms expected between 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, with the possibility for damaging winds and hail.

Showers are expected after 5 p.m. and may change to snow later in the evening, but accumulation is estimated at less than half an inch.

Sunday looks sunny and far less windy, with a high close to 40. Monday is forecast to be even warmer, with a high of 51, and cloudy and “breezy” with gusts of up to 34 mph.