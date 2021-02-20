Western New York VA vaccinates 10,000th veteran

The Veterans Affairs Medical Centers in Western New York marked a milestone Friday, vaccinating their 10,000th veteran against Covid-19.

That veteran was Taster Crews, 82, of Cheektowaga, who served in an Army field artillery battery from 1963 to 1965.

According to a VA news release, its health care centers in Buffalo and Batavia vaccinate more than 900 veterans per day, using a military-grade tent complex outside the Buffalo hospital and a large open-bay room in Batavia.

The goal of the VA vaccination program, Operation New Hope, is to vaccinate every veteran enrolled in VA health care who wants a shot. The VA website says the agency will contact eligible veterans to offer vaccination appointments. Veterans who haven't enrolled can change that by visiting the Buffalo VA website.

"We are at war with this virus, and our dedicated employees have put in a total team effort," said Danielle Bergman, assistant director of the VA Western New York Health System.

