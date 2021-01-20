Western New York sees Covid-19 improvement, but second wave may last months

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But those figures are still sky-high compared to late summer and early fall, before the second wave began. For context, when the state sent a rapid-test “SWAT team” to Western New York to deal with a surge in cases in late August, the region was averaging 74 new cases per day, and 1.6% of its Covid-19 tests came back positive. Since the end of November, the region has never averaged fewer than 650 new cases per day, and its seven-day positive rate has yet to drop below 6%.

Worse, the number of Western New Yorkers hospitalized with Covid-19 has hovered above 500 for much of the last month – almost double the one-day high point from the first wave in April.

Relief is likely still some ways off. New modeling released this week by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, a leading modeler of the pandemic, predicts New York State’s new-infection numbers will continue falling over the next five months, returning to their pre-surge levels in the last days of April.