Western New York sees Covid-19 improvement, but second wave may last months

Restaurants are reopening for in-person dining. Bills fans cheered last weekend’s game from inside Bills Stadium. And the Covid-19 vaccine is gradually leaking out to eligible workers – albeit much more slowly than officials predicted.
Despite signs of a return to normal, however, it may be months before New York’s Covid-19 case counts return to the low levels the region saw over the summer. And in the meantime, the long, grinding second wave is expected to infect over a million more people – and claim 8,900 more lives – across New York State.
These insights are part of a Buffalo News project to track and analyze critical Covid-19 metrics. The News is using data from the state and local county departments of health, as well as the state Department of Education and the New York Times’ national coronavirus database, to provide context and visuals to the still-unfolding story of Covid-19 in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
While those data show improvement over the short-term, in Western New York and across the state, they suggest beating back the second wave may prove more gradual. Since Jan. 10, when average daily infections spiked to a record of 1,124 per day, Western New York’s number of new daily infections, and its test positive rate, have both fallen back to their mid-December levels.
But those figures are still sky-high compared to late summer and early fall, before the second wave began. For context, when the state sent a rapid-test “SWAT team” to Western New York to deal with a surge in cases in late August, the region was averaging 74 new cases per day, and 1.6% of its Covid-19 tests came back positive. Since the end of November, the region has never averaged fewer than 650 new cases per day, and its seven-day positive rate has yet to drop below 6%.
Worse, the number of Western New Yorkers hospitalized with Covid-19 has hovered above 500 for much of the last month – almost double the one-day high point from the first wave in April.
Relief is likely still some ways off. New modeling released this week by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, a leading modeler of the pandemic, predicts New York State’s new-infection numbers will continue falling over the next five months, returning to their pre-surge levels in the last days of April.
In some ways, however, this is a best-case scenario: The model assumes New York will be vaccinating at full capacity by mid-March. It also does not yet account for the spread of the B117 variant, a more contagious strain of Covid-19 that some experts believe will become predominant in the U.S. as the winter wears on.
In the meantime, Covid-19 continues to take a serious toll. On Tuesday, the U.S. death toll officially crossed 400,000, with a quarter of those deaths reported in the past month alone. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the incoming director of the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, told CBS on Monday that she expected the national death toll to clear half a million by mid-February.
Since Western New York recorded its first case of Covid-19 on March 14, nearly 73,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and 1,751 people have died. More than 1.2 million confirmed cases, and 33,000 fatalities, have been reported statewide.