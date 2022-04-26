Western New York Regional Maker Faire to feature plenty of hands-on activities

Rockets, robots and plenty of hands-on activities will be featured at the Western New York Regional Maker Faire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Big Tree Elementary School, 4460 Bayview Road, Hamburg.

Visitors can learn how to solder, recycle outdated electronic gear and do large-format 3D printing in exhibits by nearly 50 artisans, tech enthusiasts, educators, tinkerers and commercial exhibitors. Tech and STEM clubs from Jamestown Community College and Wellsville and Maryvale high schools will be on hand.

Admission to the event, which combines participants from the mini maker faires in Buffalo and Fredonia, is free. For more information, email makewny@gmail.com or visit wnyregion.makerfaire.com.

