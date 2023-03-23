Lawmakers in the State Assembly are looking to subscribers to Netflix and Hulu, among other streaming services, to help pay for public transportation improvements in New York State.

But the idea is getting pushback from those in the State Senate, as well as local lawmakers taking a stance on the proposal.

The proposed 8% tax would have the potential to raise billions of dollars over the years. And that new revenue stream would help pay for public transportation improvements that advocates say are much needed and long delayed.

"We need a way to maintain the operations of public transportation," said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo. "This is not a wish list. This is something that people have to have."

If approved, the tax would affect most state residents. More than 80% of Americans are estimated to use at least one streaming service, and a majority use more than one, according to recent surveys.

But other state and local officials are lining up against the measure. The proposal, as currently crafted, is not expected to move forward in the State Senate. A similar bill was introduced by a state senator last year, but never got out of committee.

The Erie County Legislature's minority caucus introduced a resolution calling on the governor and State Legislature to drop the idea of a streaming service tax from budget consideration. That resolution is expected to come up for a vote today, and will likely receive bipartisan support.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"We’re taxed to death in this state," said Minority Leader John Mills, R-Orchard Park. "This just adds to more misery to people who have to pay bills."

State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, said he doesn't think the Assembly proposal will gain Senate support, though some other states have adopted similar taxing proposals.

Ryan echoed the same concerns as local county legislators. While money raised through the tax would support public transportation across the state, the bulk of the revenue would go toward improving the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's system in New York City.

"As we continue to deal with inflation and a shaky economy, it doesn't seem to make much sense to create a new tax that will hit nearly all New Yorkers in order to raise revenue that will primarily benefit the MTA," Ryan said.

Peoples-Stokes said adjustments are being made to the streaming services proposal to broaden support for it.

The proposed tax, first reported by Spectrum News, would give half of all the tax money raised to support the MTA. The other half would be earmarked for local public transportation needs, aiding entities such as the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which is also struggling to make public transportation investments in the face of revenue losses.

Peoples-Stokes said while there is no guarantee the streaming services tax proposal will survive budget negotiations, it may be possible to compromise on a lower taxing percentage for streaming services. In addition, she said, it's increasingly likely that the proposal will be changed so that all streaming service tax revenue will stay in the community where it is collected instead of half of it going to one downstate agency.

"The MTA is not the only community that needs support for public transportation," she said.