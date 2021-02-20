Western New York mourns Hugh B. Scott, its first Black federal judge

U.S. Magistrate Hugh B. Scott was a trailblazer and pioneer who considered himself a role model and mentor to minority youngsters in Buffalo.

He was one of just three Blacks to graduate from Sweet Home High School in Amherst in 1967.

Four years later, he was one of a small number of Blacks to graduate from Niagara University.

He later went to University at Buffalo Law School and became the first Black federal prosecutor and the first Black to head the state attorney general's office in Buffalo.

And in 1994, he became the first African-American federal judge in Western New York history.

"I try not to talk of it in those terms. But yes, there have been a number of firsts in my life, and yes, I'm proud of it," Scott told the Buffalo News in 1994.

Though the Buffalo native was a trailblazer, “his greatness was truly defined not by the color of his skin but by the contents of both his remarkable character and his overflowing heart,” said U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. in a statement released Saturday offering his condolences to Scott’s wife Trudy, their sons and the rest of his family.

Details of Scott’s death were not immediately available.