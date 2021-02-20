Western New York mourns Hugh B. Scott, its first Black federal judge

U.S. Magistrate Hugh B. Scott was a trailblazer and pioneer who considered himself a role model and mentor to minority youngsters in Buffalo.
He was one of just three Blacks to graduate from Sweet Home High School in Amherst in 1967.
Four years later, he was one of a small number of Blacks to graduate from Niagara University.
He later went to University at Buffalo Law School and became the first Black federal prosecutor and the first Black to head the state attorney general's office in Buffalo.
And in 1994, he became the first African-American federal judge in Western New York history.
"I try not to talk of it in those terms. But yes, there have been a number of firsts in my life, and yes, I'm proud of it," Scott told the Buffalo News in 1994.
Though the Buffalo native was a trailblazer, “his greatness was truly defined not by the color of his skin but by the contents of both his remarkable character and his overflowing heart,” said U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. in a statement released Saturday offering his condolences to Scott’s wife Trudy, their sons and the rest of his family.
Details of Scott’s death were not immediately available.
“Judge Scott devoted his life to the pursuit of justice and recognized that our system of justice depends vitally on the humanity of those working in it. As a prosecutor and as a jurist, he exuded those human traits which both instill confidence in and breathe life into our system of justice — impartiality, fairness, decency, efficiency, and above all, heart. Blending wisdom and wit, he had an uncanny ability to connect, in a heartfelt way, with all who appeared before him,” Kennedy said.
When he was appointed magistrate judge at federal court in 1994, Judge Scott downplayed the race issue in the Buffalo News article, saying it is important for “people from all segments of society” to be represented on the federal bench and that race should not be a factor in any courtroom.
“I never thought of myself as a ‘black judge.’ In my courtroom, everybody gets the same justice. Justice doesn’t have a color,” he said.
He also was a role model and mentor to minority youngsters in Buffalo, speaking at school career days and seminars every chance he got.
He had been a City Court judge since 1983 when he was selected to sit on the federal bench.
He grew up on Buffalo's Woodlawn Avenue and moved to Amherst with his family as a teenager.
He met his wife when they both were freshmen in a math class at Niagara University.
According to the 1994 Buffalo News article, the couple had two sons, Hugh Jr. and Everett.