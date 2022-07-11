Western New York Land Conservancy director to step down

Nancy Smith, who has served as executive director of the Western New York Land Conservancy for the past 10 years, announced she will be leaving the position at the end of the year.

Smith has presided over the organization during a period of significant growth that saw 27 properties and more than 2,500 acres preserved as the staff expanded from three employees to 16.

Kathy Bieler, the Land Conservancy's board president, said the organization is launching a nationwide search for her successor.

"Nancy led the charge to save incredible forests, meadows, streams, wetlands, and farms throughout our region," Bieler said in a statement. "She initiated our work to restore the forests in the Niagara Gorge and to create The Riverline in Buffalo.

"The Land Conservancy was founded in 1991, and since then – especially during Nancy’s tenure – it has grown to become one of the leading conservation organizations in our region," Bieler said.