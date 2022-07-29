Western New York health officials dealing with monkeypox threat and a messaging challenge

The monkeypox outbreak has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization and an "imminent threat to public health" by New York State.

But with low numbers of positive cases locally, fears about how the outbreak will affect members of the LGBTQ+ community and knowledge that a pandemic-weary public may be resistant to any warnings about health issues, Western New York health experts and officials are walking a fine line between informing and alarming the community.

"They should be aware and should be paying attention," said Dr. John K. Crane of the University at Buffalo's Division of Infectious Diseases. "We don't want people to get into panic mode like they did with Covid where people were spraying down their groceries with Lysol. We don't want people to revert to that type of silly, panic type behavior."

Preventative messaging is more urgent for the local LGBTQ+ community, considered the most at-risk in the present outbreak.

"It's coming," said Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County's Commissioner of Health, on Wednesday.

Men who have sex with men represent 98% of monkeypox cases, a study by the New England Journal of Medicine found last week, with 95% of cases transmitted through sexual activity. Of more than 20,000 global infections since the start of 2022, five people – all in Africa – have died, the WHO reported.

Cases have increased sharply nationally, but only four Erie County residents and one Niagara County resident have tested positive for monkeypox as of July 28. New York City accounts for 1,251 of about 3,500 cases nationally, according to state data. Identifying, isolating and treating positive patients, determining close contacts and administering vaccines to them are the highest priorities for local health officials, while leaders in Buffalo's LGBTQ+ community have disseminated health information with a sensitive approach.

Evergreen Health, a harm reduction and health agency that works closely with the LGBTQ+ community, coordinated with the county Department of Health a two-day vaccine clinic last week at Evergreen Commons on Prospect Avenue.

'On Edge': Anxious Americans Line Up for Scarce Monkeypox Vaccines WEDNESDAY, July 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With 19,000 cases now reported in 75 countries, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a global “public health emergency,” its highest level of health alert.

Appointments for 550 monkeypox vaccines were posted Friday, eligible only to the at-risk population, and filled by Monday, said Matt Crehan Higgins, Evergreen's associate vice president of specialty care. That's a slower rate than New York City's full booking in seven minutes amid reports of a crashed website, but still a sign of an awareness to the threat monkeypox poses to the LGBTQ+ population.

"There is an urgency," said Kelly Craig, executive director of the Pride Center of WNY, an Evergreen affiliate, who advocated for WNY to receive more vaccines. "This is real."

Key monkeypox facts

The monkeypox virus, which hails from the same virus family as smallpox, has an incubation period without symptoms for one to two weeks, then typically displays symptoms for two to four weeks, according to the CDC. Fever, fatigue and headaches are common early signs, but the most painful symptoms – which double as the primary mode of transmission – are lesions.

"It's a much different virus than Covid," Crane said. "The fatality rate is minuscule globally, but that doesn't mean it's comfortable or something you want."

Crane and Burstein described the nature of the lesions, which itch at the beginning but can become painful enough to prevent regular food and drink intake, or disrupt bowel movement. The New England Journal of Medicine study, which examined 528 infections, found 13% required hospitalization, usually for pain management or difficulty swallowing, according to an analysis by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

Sustained skin-to-skin contact with lesions or rashes is a primary means of transmission, the CDC said, and if identified, a person should visit a primary care provider or urgent care, Crane said. Virus samples, taken by swabbing a lesion, can be interpreted by Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics.

If monkeypox spreads through sexual contact, is it an STD? For most of the six decades that monkeypox has been known to affect people, it was not known as a disease that spreads through sex. Now that has changed. \

"It's a sexually associated disease," Burstein said. "It's not necessarily sexual intercourse that will result in transmission, but some of the behaviors associated with sexual intercourse will lead to transmission."

But even activities like cuddling and hugging have been discouraged by experts, and that poses a problem for the LGBTQ+ community, Craig said.

"Our community has a lot of love going through our bones," she said. "We like to hug."

Crane advised those with monkeypox to quickly dispose of any Band-Aids or dressings for their lesions, as the monkeypox virus is hardy and can survive on inanimate objects for a day or two.

Sensitive messaging for LGBTQ+ community

Crehan Higgins and Craig, two leaders in Buffalo's LGBTQ+ community, explained why their message of gentle urgency is pivotal.

"We have to tell people the truth," Crehan Higgins said. "And we have to tell people that they're at risk, and we have to tell them what they need to know to self-identify amongst their risk group at this time. But we have to do so in a way that doesn't re-traumatize, that doesn't re-stigmatize, that doesn't destroy the progress that we've made as a community – to be proud of who we are, to engage the way that we do and to not have shame about our sexual identities, our gender identities and to be realistic about what is going on."

Despite advancements such as HIV medication and findings that undetectable levels of the virus pose no transmission risk, the monkeypox outbreak rekindles difficult memories linked to self-identity and trust in health care that stem from the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

"Whatever we are comfortable sharing with the world, whatever we are comfortable sharing with ourselves, a virus doesn't know or respect that," Crehan Higgins said. "And so things like this force people who are not ready to be open to confront an identity that they might not be ready to discuss yet, but also a health crisis at the same time. I think a lot of our population is nervous because of the current outbreak, but also re-exposed to traumas."

"It damages our image," Craig said, "and image is a lot in the LGBTQ+ community."

WHO chief advises reducing sex partners to avoid monkeypox The head of the World Health Organization is advising men at risk of catching monkeypox to consider reducing their sexual partners “for the moment.”

Controlling cases and avoiding spread to other populations

Crane, the UB infectious disease expert, said he is closely watching monkeypox's growth over the next month. Controlling spread is possible, he said, but it must happen quickly before case numbers take off.

"30,000, 300,000 cases ... that starts to outstrip the ability of the health department to do contract tracing," Crane said when total U.S. cases were about 3,500. "Health departments are stressed already from Covid and are trying to rebuild health programs put on hold during Covid, like HIV and lead exposure, and this is one more thing dropped in their lap."

Burstein said Wednesday she expected the virus to continue to expand beyond the LGBTQ+ community, which could pose a problem to the general public.

Biden Administration May Declare Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency As monkeypox continues to spread, with nearly 3,500 cases now reported in the United States, the Biden administration is weighing whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency.

"We are seeing an expansion into other populations including women and children in both the United States and globally," the health commissioner said. "We do expect, just like other communicable diseases that start in one population, we expect this to expand into other populations."

How might that happen? Crane said the bisexual community – which includes men who have sex with men but also with women – has the potential to drive the virus deeper into the population. CDC data shows that while HIV disproportionately affects gay and bisexual males, it also affected women since the beginning of the epidemic, and heterosexual contact remains a significant source of spread.

"We're worried, a lot of people are worried that this has resurged so quickly that it may become permanently entrenched in our population as a new sexually transmitted disease," Crane said. "It would be the most highly symptomatic."

Vaccines will be key, according to the Pride Center's Craig, who said she was the first person to receive a vaccine at the Evergreen clinic. She said she wanted to show her community that she believed it was safe.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said Thursday he expects more than 110,000 monkeypox vaccine doses to be delivered to New York soon, according to Newsday, with New York City receiving about 80,000 and much of the remaining 30,000 earmarked for Long Island. It is unclear how many will be sent to Western New York.

Burstein encouraged local medical providers to explore TPOXX, a monkeypox treatment initially difficult to acquire until CDC action late this week. Crane emphasized the treatment effect of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine, even if received post-exposure.

"If you get vaccinated after the onset of symptoms, within four days of contact, you can prevent the infection completely," Crane said. "If you get vaccinated after that, you can reduce the severity of the illness. There are relatively few infectious diseases where you can give the vaccine after person has been exposed."